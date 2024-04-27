JioCinema Premium Launches Affordable Subscription Plans

JioCinema has announced its new subscription service, JioCinema Premium, offering exclusive content at competitive prices. Starting at just Rs. 29 per month, the service provides ad-free streaming in up to 4K quality, along with offline viewing options. Additionally, a family plan is available for Rs. 89 per month, allowing for four simultaneous streams.

Key Highlights:

Introductory offer at Rs. 29/month for individuals and Rs. 89/month for families.

4K, ad-free streaming on various devices including Connected TVs.

Access to exclusive series, blockbuster movies, and premium Hollywood content in multiple languages.

Early access to TV serials from Viacom18 and over 20 live TV channels.

Special content hubs for children and family entertainment.

Subscription Plans and Features

JioCinema Premium introduces two subscription tiers: a single-device plan at Rs. 29/month and a family plan at Rs. 89/month, which covers up to four devices. The service aims to enhance the viewer experience by eliminating common inconveniences like device limitations, low-quality video, and costly subscriptions. Current members will automatically receive the benefits of the family plan without additional charges.

Exclusive Content Offering

Subscribers will have exclusive access to a wide range of content:

International Content in Local Languages : Partnerships with major studios like HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery bring popular titles such as “Game of Thrones” and “Barbie” in regional Indian languages.

: Partnerships with major studios like HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery bring popular titles such as “Game of Thrones” and “Barbie” in regional Indian languages. Kids and Family Entertainment : A dedicated hub offers a vast selection of animated series and movies, including popular titles like “Pokémon” and “Peppa Pig”.

: A dedicated hub offers a vast selection of animated series and movies, including popular titles like “Pokémon” and “Peppa Pig”. Originals and Blockbusters: New originals and Bollywood blockbusters are scheduled monthly, with titles like “Murder In Mahim” and “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”.

Additional Benefits

The Premium subscription also includes before-TV premieres of popular serials from networks like Colors and Nickelodeon, and access to over 20 live TV channels. This arrangement ensures members can watch their favorite shows before they air on television, enhancing the value of the subscription.

Marketing Campaign

JioCinema has launched a significant marketing campaign, “Toh Aaj Kya Plan Hai?”, emphasizing the benefits of the new Premium service and addressing the common frustrations faced by consumers when choosing entertainment options.