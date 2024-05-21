Amazfit Helio Smart Ring Debuts in the US with Discounts on Flagship Smartwatches

Discover the new Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, now available in the US. Get it at a discount when bundled with Amazfit's flagship smartwatches.

The Amazfit Helio Smart Ring has officially launched in the US market, aiming to provide users with a comprehensive suite of health monitoring features. Priced at $299.99, the Helio Smart Ring can be purchased standalone or at a discounted rate when bundled with selected Amazfit smartwatches.

Key Features and Specifications

The Amazfit Helio Smart Ring, crafted from lightweight titanium alloy, weighs less than 4 grams. Its design ensures both durability and comfort, making it suitable for everyday wear. The device is equipped with a range of health-tracking tools, including continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking, and detailed sleep analysis. The ring provides insights into sleep stages, sleep score, full recovery time, sleep heart rate variability, and sleep resting heart rate. Additionally, it boasts a 10ATM water resistance rating, making it suitable for various sports and activities​​.

Bundling Discounts

Amazfit is offering significant discounts on the Helio Smart Ring when purchased alongside their flagship smartwatches. Customers can bundle the ring with the Amazfit Falcon, Cheetah Pro, or T-Rex Ultra at a reduced price of $149.99 for the Helio Smart Ring. The bundles are available at $649.98 for the Falcon, $549.98 for the Cheetah Pro, and $449.98 for the T-Rex Ultra, providing substantial savings compared to purchasing the items separately​​.

Integration with Zepp App

The Helio Smart Ring integrates seamlessly with the Zepp App, enhancing its functionality when used alongside Amazfit smartwatches. This integration allows users to synchronize health data from both devices, offering a comprehensive platform for health and fitness monitoring. The combined data provides detailed recovery analysis, aiding athletes and fitness enthusiasts in optimizing their training and recovery routines​​.

Market Position and Availability

The Helio Smart Ring, initially unveiled at CES 2024, positions itself as a strong competitor in the smart wearable market, rivaling devices such as the Oura Ring Gen 3. The Helio Smart Ring’s US launch follows its recent FCC approval, marking its entry into the competitive US market. The device is available for purchase on the official Amazfit website and selected retail partners, with additional sizing options to be introduced in the future​​.

The release of the Amazfit Helio Smart Ring marks a significant expansion of Amazfit’s wearable portfolio, offering advanced health monitoring features in a sleek, lightweight design. The bundling discounts with Amazfit’s flagship smartwatches make it an attractive option for consumers looking to enhance their health and fitness tracking capabilities. As the first smart ring from a mainstream smartwatch brand, the Helio sets a new standard in the wearable tech industry.