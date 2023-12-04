Amazon India Honored with National Disability Empowerment Award

Amazon India has been recognized with the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, an accolade given by the Government of India. This recognition from the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment celebrates Amazon India’s efforts in fostering an inclusive and accessible environment for individuals with disabilities.

Key Highlights:

Amazon India received the National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The award acknowledges Amazon’s contributions to creating an inclusive environment for individuals with disabilities.

Strategies include workplace diversity, accessible practices, government partnerships, and innovative product and service accessibility.

The award was presented by Smt. Droupadi Murmu, President of India, at Vigyan Bhavan on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, December 3, 2023. This recognition reflects Amazon India’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity in the workplace and society.

Dr. Karuna Shankar Pande, Director of Last Mile Operations at Amazon India, commented on the receipt of the award. Pande emphasized the company’s focus on inclusivity and its dedication to ensuring that individuals with disabilities have equal opportunities and access to resources.

Amazon India’s strategy to promote inclusivity encompasses various initiatives. These include increasing the representation of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in their workforce, implementing workplace adaptations and technologies for diverse needs, collaborating with governments and community programs for skill development and employment opportunities, and continuously innovating to enhance the accessibility of Amazon’s shopping, devices, and services for customers with disabilities.

Pande reiterated the company’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, aiming to empower individuals with disabilities and foster a society where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

For further information about Amazon India’s diversity and inclusion initiatives, please visit their dedicated webpage: Amazon India’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Page.