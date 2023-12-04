Infinix Smart 8HD: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone Launch

Infinix is set to launch its new Smart 8HD smartphone, with a competitive price tag of under INR 6,000. This pricing positions the Smart 8HD as an affordable option in the smartphone market, especially for those looking for advanced technology without a high cost.

Key Highlights:

Infinix Smart 8HD priced under INR 6,000.

Features a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother visual experience.

Equipped with UniSOC T606 processor and 3GB RAM for enhanced performance.

Sports a 13MP dual AI camera with Quad LED lights and a Ring Flash.

Includes an 8MP front camera for improved self-portraits in low light.

Offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and convenience.

Runs on Android 13 Go and XOS 13, offering a user-friendly interface.

Fitted with a 5000mAh battery featuring type C charging and Power Marathon technology.

The Smart 8HD is designed to offer a high-quality visual experience with its 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the UniSOC T606 processor, supported by 3GB RAM, to provide efficient multitasking capabilities. The device includes a 13MP dual AI camera on the rear, enhanced with Quad LED lights and a Ring Flash for better photography, especially in varied lighting conditions. Additionally, the 8MP front camera is optimized for quality self-portraits.

The smartphone also introduces the MAGIC RING function, designed to enhance user interaction and ease of use. It comes in four color variants, each featuring a textured back panel and an eye-catching camera module.

For security, the Smart 8HD incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a feature not commonly found in this segment, offering both security and convenience. The device operates on the latest Android 13 Go and XOS 13, promising a smooth and intuitive user interface. The inclusion of a 5000mAh battery with type C charging and Power Marathon technology is aimed at reducing the frequency of recharges, thereby improving the overall user experience.