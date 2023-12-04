Infinix Smart 8HD: A Budget-Friendly Smartphone Launch

Hardik Mitra
December 4, 2023

Infinix is set to launch its new Smart 8HD smartphone, with a competitive price tag of under INR 6,000. This pricing positions the Smart 8HD as an affordable option in the smartphone market, especially for those looking for advanced technology without a high cost.

Key Highlights:

  • Infinix Smart 8HD priced under INR 6,000.
  • Features a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother visual experience.
  • Equipped with UniSOC T606 processor and 3GB RAM for enhanced performance.
  • Sports a 13MP dual AI camera with Quad LED lights and a Ring Flash.
  • Includes an 8MP front camera for improved self-portraits in low light.
  • Offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and convenience.
  • Runs on Android 13 Go and XOS 13, offering a user-friendly interface.
  • Fitted with a 5000mAh battery featuring type C charging and Power Marathon technology.

The Smart 8HD is designed to offer a high-quality visual experience with its 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the UniSOC T606 processor, supported by 3GB RAM, to provide efficient multitasking capabilities. The device includes a 13MP dual AI camera on the rear, enhanced with Quad LED lights and a Ring Flash for better photography, especially in varied lighting conditions. Additionally, the 8MP front camera is optimized for quality self-portraits.

The smartphone also introduces the MAGIC RING function, designed to enhance user interaction and ease of use. It comes in four color variants, each featuring a textured back panel and an eye-catching camera module.

For security, the Smart 8HD incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a feature not commonly found in this segment, offering both security and convenience. The device operates on the latest Android 13 Go and XOS 13, promising a smooth and intuitive user interface. The inclusion of a 5000mAh battery with type C charging and Power Marathon technology is aimed at reducing the frequency of recharges, thereby improving the overall user experience.

Hardik

Hardik Mitra

Hardik’s expertise in digital media and search engine optimization ensures that PC-Tablet’s content reaches its intended audience. His strategies and innovative approaches have played a pivotal role in the growth and online presence of the platform.

