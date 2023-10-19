Amazon Pay Introduces EMI on RuPay Credit Cards for Festive Season

As the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 continues, Amazon Pay has announced the availability of ‘EMI on RuPay credit cards’ for online shoppers. This move is designed to enhance affordability and flexibility for consumers during the festive season.

Key Highlights:

Amazon Pay rolls out EMI on RuPay credit cards.

The service will be available across eight major issuing banks.

During the first 48 hours of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, EMIs were the most chosen payment mode with 25% of orders placed on installments.

Of these EMI orders, 75% were on No Cost EMIs.

Mayank Jain, Director – Credit and Lending, Amazon Pay India, commented on the new introduction, stating, “The introduction of EMI on RuPay credit cards in collaboration with NPCI will allow customers enhanced access to credit. It aims to offer great value and optimize savings. We aim to enhance the affordability and convenience of online shopping for customers throughout India, particularly during this festive season. Amazon Pay is dedicated to continuing its innovation in providing comprehensive, affordable, and valuable digital payment solutions for our consumers.”

Additionally, Amazon Pay provides various payment solutions like Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay Wallet, and UPI. These options ensure a secure payment experience and also present consumers with rewards on their purchases.