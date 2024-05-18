Apple iPad Pro 2024: Thin, Powerful, but Can It Pass the Bend Test?

Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is ultra-thin and powerful, but durability concerns persist. Can it pass the bend test? Discover more about its features and potential vulnerabilities.

Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro has garnered significant attention for its impressive new features and ultra-thin design. However, questions about its durability, especially regarding its ability to withstand bending, have surfaced once again. This article delves into the specifications of the new iPad Pro, its susceptibility to bending, and what this means for users.

Specifications and Features

The 2024 iPad Pro comes in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch, both featuring an incredibly thin design at 5.3mm and 5.1mm thick, respectively. This makes the 13-inch model the thinnest product Apple has ever released. Despite its slim profile, the iPad Pro boasts significant hardware upgrades, including the new M4 chip, which enhances performance with six efficiency cores and four performance cores, along with a 10-core GPU capable of dynamic caching and hardware-accelerated mesh shading​.

The device also features an OLED display, which Apple calls the Ultra Retina XDR. This display employs tandem OLED technology, stacking two OLED panels for improved brightness and contrast, with peak HDR brightness reaching 1,600 nits​​. Additionally, the iPad Pro includes updated cameras, with a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, optimized for better video calls and document scanning.

Durability Concerns

The thinness of the iPad Pro has raised concerns about its durability, particularly regarding its ability to withstand bending. Previous models of the iPad Pro faced criticism for their susceptibility to bending under pressure, a phenomenon widely publicized through various “bend tests.” Despite Apple’s reassurances that the new internal structure, which includes a central rib and improved heat dissipation features, enhances the device’s rigidity, skepticism remains​.

Recent bend tests conducted by tech enthusiasts, including popular YouTuber EverythingApplePro, suggest that while the new iPad Pro is more robust than its predecessors, it still shows vulnerability to bending under significant pressure. In the test, the iPad Pro bent when a substantial force was applied, raising concerns about its resilience in everyday situations, such as being carried in a tightly packed backpack​​.

Apple’s Response and User Precautions

Apple has responded to these concerns by highlighting the new internal structural layout designed to improve stiffness. The company asserts that the new design, combined with advanced materials and heat dissipation techniques, provides a more durable product. However, users are advised to handle the device with care and consider using protective cases to mitigate the risk of accidental bending​​.

The 2024 iPad Pro represents a significant advancement in tablet technology, featuring top-tier performance and an ultra-thin design. However, its susceptibility to bending remains a notable concern. While Apple’s engineering efforts have improved the device’s overall durability, users should remain cautious and consider additional protective measures to ensure their iPad Pro remains in optimal condition.