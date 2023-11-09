ASUS Announces the all New Enterprise Focussed ExpertBook B9 OLED, B56 OLED and B54 with 13th Gen Intel core processors

ASUS today announced the all New ExpertBook B9, B56 OLED and B54 with 13th Gen Intel core processors, The new laptops are optimized to enhance productivity and deliver a powerful yet smooth experience — empowering maximum flexibility anytime, anywhere. The ExpertBook series is built to embrace the future of both work. With its versatile, tough design and portable form factor, professionals can complete their daily tasks on go and with ease. The new ExpertBook line-up will be available through Asus Enterprise Channel Partners.

Speaking about the new, Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “Our latest ExpertBook series powered by Intel 13th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors and cutting edge advanced technology in display, thermals and audio provide a perfect blend of performance, security, durability and style. We’ve designed them to be incredibly thin and light, making them the ideal choice for on-the-go professionals. At the same time, our commitment to sustainability runs deep, our latest offerings are sustainably designed, manufactured using up to 90% post-industrial recycled materials, reflecting our dedication to a greener future. With enterprise-grade security and all-day battery life, these laptops are designed to meet the needs of modern users. We’re excited to bring this innovative technology to empower business leaders and their organisations, enabling them to operate at their full potential and achieve their Vision.

ASUS Expertbook B9403 OLED

The perfect balance of 990g lightness, durability and craftsmanship. ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED has been engineered to upgrade expectations of both what a modern business laptop should be and what it can achieve. With business executives traveling and shifting workplaces more than ever, we’ve designed ExpertBook B9 OLED to be the ultimate lightweight, premium solution for those on the move — the perfect travel partner, primed to perform. ExpertBook B9 OLED delivers premium quality and design while remaining one of the lightest 14-inch business laptops in the world, at just 990g — lighter even than many 13-inch laptops on the market. Crafted from premium magnesium-lithium alloy, the lightest metal alloy on the planet, its ultralight and durable frame and finish features key upgrades that make it the ideal travel companion for the elite business executive. Despite its incredible lightness, ExpertBook B9 OLED is remarkably robust. It endures multiple tests that adhere to the exacting US military-grade MIL-STD-810H standard, as well being subjected to a barrage of rigorous in-house ASUS durability tests. ExpertBook B9 OLED is also verified Intel Evo™ laptop, assuring exceptional performance, efficiency and connectivity, and delivers up to 11 hours use on a single charge — enabling busy executives to power through a full workday and beyond.

The best device for modern workplace

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED is stylish, strong, sustainable and secure — and it’s also the superior choice for the modern workplace. The specifications are headlined by an up to 13th Generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor and 64 GB of fast, efficient LPDDR5x memory, so it’s ready to deliver the unwavering performance that today’s business executives expect and demand. Compared with previous generations, the laptop’s dual-fan, smart-cooling system reduces operating temperatures by up to 27%, lowers noise by up 32% and decrease power consumption. The touchpad has also increased in size, with a surface area that is 26.8% larger — providing extra room for navigation that’s more comfortable. The 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 90Hz OLED display is also stunning, providing vivid HDR colour and low blue-light emissions for enhanced eye care, plus a 90% screen-to-body ratio for immersive visual experiences. It also benefits from a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing an expansive workspace for enhanced productivity. Embracing the intuitive power of Windows 11 Pro, ExpertBook B9 OLED is also packed with active technologies and passive smarts to ensure business elites can get more done with minimum distractions or interruptions. ExpertBook B9 OLED also steps up professional video conferencing, with AI-powered two-way noise-cancelling technology that employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques to ensure crystal-clear communications at both ends of the conversation. The laptop also features an ASUS AiSense webcam to maximize visual clarity, reducing image noise and analysing the ambient environment and applying colour tones to make the user look their best. Automatic framing keeps the speaker’s face centred during video calls, aiding concentration for all parties, while the option to blur the background in real-time elevates everyday privacy.

The latest connectivity, all on hand

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED’s ultrathin profile is no barrier to connectivity. It is loaded with I/O ports to ensure that it can interface with a wide variety of both modern and legacy devices. Connections include a pair of cutting-edge Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, with USB Power Delivery 3.0 support, plus a traditional USB 3.2 Type-A port for the assured compatibility with existing devices. For dedicated ethernet connectivity, the ExpertBook B9 features an ‘on-board’ gigabit ethernet controller via a mHDMI port, allowing users to stay secure. With an integrated HDMI 2.1 port in tandem with the Thunderbolt 4 ports, ExpertBook B9 OLED is also able to support the connection of up to three 4K external displays. The sound performance is taken care of by featuring premium speaker system that’s accompanied by Dolby Atmos sound enhancements allowing you to hear the pristine in call conferencing or entertainment.

Enterprise-grade security to keep confidential data safe

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED is fit for the realities of the modern business world, and packed with robust, multi-layered security features ensure that confidential and private data does not leak out.

These include support for the Intel vPro platform for superior business protection. This provides a framework that lightens the workload of an organization’s IT department to improve overall operational efficiency. Built-in security provides threat mitigation, identity and access protection, as well as data and asset protection. The vPro platform also enables remotely managed automated troubleshooting and advanced virtualization, reducing administration costs and ensuring that data is kept secure. ExpertBook B9 OLED also boasts the best in biometric protection, with an integrated fingerprint sensor and an infrared (IR) camera powered by ASUS Adaptive Lock technology for face login. There’s also hardware-level protection against malware and sophisticated cyberattacks, empowered by the optional TPM 2.0 chip. We’ve also equipped ExpertBook B9 OLED with little touches, just to up the business security and privacy antes to the max — including a physical webcam shield ensure that instant privacy is only ever a quick flick away.

Sustainable across the product lifecycle

ASUS ExpertBook B9 OLED was designed with sustainability at the forefront. The manufacturing process employs a patented technique called Thixomolding to bestow the dual benefits of increased rigidity and improved energy efficiency, with material waste reduced by 29% and production time shortened by up to 75%. The laptop is also made with up to 70% post-industrial recycled metal. All these attributes combine to maximize energy efficiency and further reduce ExpertBook B9 OLED’s environmental impact. ASUS designers also carefully considered how ExpertBook B9 OLED was packaged to ensure it added to the product’s eco-friendly credentials. The packaging uses paper that has been awarded with FSC MIX certification, signifying that it is made with a mixture of materials from FSC-certified forests and recycled materials. Aspects of the packaging are also immediately reusable and useful, with the accessory box able to transform into a laptop stand for instant elevation with an ecological edge. With the effort to embrace environmentally-friendly materials and increase energy efficiency, along with multiple other factors, ExpertBook B9 OLED is EPEAT Gold verified — and it exceeds ENERGY STAR standards, with energy consumption that’s up to 44% lower than certification requirements.

ASUS Expertbook B5602 OLED

Professional portability

ExpertBook B5 is designed to be the perfect portable partner for modern business. Crafted with magnesium-aluminium alloy and pure aluminium, this 16-inch laptop weighs as little as 1.4 kg, making it lighter even than many competitor laptops with smaller 14-inch displays, empowering big-screen productivity in or out of the office. The glorious 4K OLED 16-inch display has a 16:10 aspect ratio that provides a larger visual workspace compared to a standard 16:9 screen. This makes it easier to read articles, view websites, work on spreadsheets — or anything else that needs just that little extra room.

Serious performance

The ExpertBook B5 is powered by an up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with the Intel vPro platform, and packs up to 40 GB of RAM. It also features up to two SSDs to provide huge up to 2 TB capacity and supports RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability. The dual-fan design empowers up to Intel Arc A350M discrete graphics, delivering quiet, cool and powerful performance for both work and play. The inclusion of optional powerful discrete graphics makes ExpertBook B5 the perfect choice for the modern hybrid-working paradigm, ensuring professionals in diverse industries — from financial analytics to architecture and beyond — have serious processing power on tap, accelerating number crunching, video editing and rendering,

The new machine additionally benefits from the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, for ultrafast wireless connections with extended range and rock-solid reliability.

Enterprise-grade security and manageability

The updated ExpertBook B5 OLED empowers business safety and excellence, with a range of features to enhance both security and productivity. Robust, multi-layered security features ensure that confidential and private data does not leak out. These include support for the Intel vPro platform for superior business protection, an integrated fingerprint sensor, a physical webcam shield for instant privacy and an optional TPM 2.0 chip to keep attackers away from private data. There’s even an infrared camera for fast, secure face login, plus a physical webcam shield for instant privacy.

Made for business

The 16-inch ExpertBook B5 OLED meets and surpasses exacting industry thresholds, including the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard — so it’s built to survive environmental extremes and everyday knocks and bumps. It also undergoes stringent in-house testing, including panel-pressure, shock and drop tests for an assurance of serious durability. Even the keyboard is resilient, engineered to resist everyday spills and splashes. The new laptop also leverages ASUS-exclusive AI-powered technologies to serve as the perfect partner for hybrid working. These include both two-way AI-powered noise-cancelling technology for crystal-clear chat at both ends of the conversation, and an ASUS AiSense camera to ensure excellent video quality for every virtual meeting — with motion-tracking technology to automatically keeps the user’s face centred and focused.

In addition to a distinct numeric keypad to speed data entry, the latest ExpertBook B5 model also benefits from ASUS ExpertWidget to allow users to create custom hotkeys, making it quick and easy to trigger favourite functions. They’re also engineered with an expansive touchpad, measuring a remarkable 15 x 9 cm, providing the user with extra room for everyday control and navigation.

With two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C and one HDMI 2.1 port available, ExpertBook B5 also enables the connection of up to three external 4K UHD displays — ramping up the productivity possibilities.

Sustainably designed and packaged

Finally, ExpertBook B5 is also sustainably designed, manufactured using up to 90% post-industrial recycled materials with the EPEAT verification — and it has already been verified as exceeding with the exacting ENERGY STAR 8.0 standards, with energy consumption that’s up to 46%-lower than requirements. Even the packaging and accessory box have been created with sustainability in mind, carrying FSC MIX labelled packaging for up to 90% recycled materials.

ASUS Expertbook B5402C & B5402F

Ultraportable versatility: Just 1.27 kg light, 1.79 cm thin, with 12-hour battery life and Flip design:

The new 14-inch ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip laptops feature a precision-crafted and minimalist chassis that pushes the limits of lightness. Both the top and bottom covers are cut from pure aluminium, while the area around the keyboard is formed using magnesium-aluminium alloy. The premium materials and careful construction keep the weight down to as little as a feather-light 1.27 kg on the clamshell variant, 1.39kg on the Flip touchscreen variant, and as thin as 1.79 cm, ensuring that the machines are ready for the rigors of everyday use in the office or on the go.

They’re also engineered to empower all-day productivity, with a battery life that has the endurance to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Packed with power: Up to Intel Core i7, Iris Xe graphics, 40 GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6E and dual 2 TB SSD

ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip are primed to perform, with the latest up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with vPro support and Iris Xe graphics, 40 GB RAM and Wi-Fi 6E — ensuring quick and responsive computing, superb graphical performance and ultrafast wireless networking. They also feature two SSDs to provide up to 2 TB capacity and extreme-speed data reads and writes. These drives also support RAID 1 technology for improved data reliability.

No-compromise connectivity: Thunderbolt 4, Gigabit Ethernet and up to triple 4K external displays

These latest ExpertBook B5 models are loaded with I/O ports to ensure seamless connectivity with a wide variety of both modern and legacy devices, without ever needing an external docking mechanism. Each model includes cutting-edge Thunderbolt 4 with support for the next-level USB4 interface, 40 Gbps data transfer speeds, triple 4K display output and fast charging, USB Type-A and an HDMI output. There’s even an integrated Full-sized RJ45 Ethernet port, with onboard unique MAC address for easy device management.

Enterprise-grade: Intel vPro, TPM 2.0, biometric login, webcam shield and garaged stylus

When it’s time for work, both B5 and B5 Flip empower the user to excel, with a range of features to enhance both security and productivity. Robust, multi-layered security features ensure that confidential and private data does not leak out. These include support for the Intel vPro platform for superior business protection, an integrated fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for face login, a physical webcam shield for instant privacy and an optional TPM 2.0 chip keep attackers away from private data. There’s even an integrated Kensington Nano lock slot, making them quick and easy to secure.

Productivity-enhancing features include two-way, AI-powered noise cancelation for high-quality communications and optional ASUS NumberPad — the exclusive illuminated touchpad that doubles as a numeric keypad — for crunching numbers. B5 Flip also includes a fast-charging garaged stylus, with a 15-second top-up providing enough power for up to 45 minutes of use — so the user is never left waiting to work.

Built to endure: Ready for extremes with US military-grade strength, plus sustainable design.

Life on the road is tough, so the new ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip models are designed to meet and surpass exacting industry thresholds — including the ultra-demanding MIL-STD 810H US military standard. This means they’re built to survive every extreme, from freezing temperatures to the searing heat of deserts, and high-speed shocks as well as everyday bumps. They also undergo stringent in-house testing, including panel-pressure, shock and drop tests for an assurance of serious durability. Even the keyboard is resilient, engineered to resist everyday spills and splashes.

All ASUS ExpertBook laptops are engineered with sustainability in mind, and these latest models are no exception – with ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip earning both ENERGY STAR® and EPEAT certifications.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Expertbook B9403, B5602, B5402C and B5402F will be available from 7th Nov, 2023.

ASUS Experbook B9403 OLED, B5602CVA OLED, B5402F and B5402C starts as per below and goes up with different combinations.

The ASUS Experbook B9403, B5602CVA, B5402F and B5402C will be available at leading Commercial PC channel partnerModel Price MRP (₹)

B9403CVA 217990

B5602CVA 188990

B5402CVA 157490

B5402FVA 170490