ASUS Expands ExpertBook Series Sales Channels on Flipkart

ASUS, a Taiwanese technology company, has expanded its range of PCs on Flipkart and other distribution channels to introduce the ExpertBook business laptops. The launch targets business users who need laptops with high durability, security, and long-term service support. The ExpertBook B1402 and ExpertBook B1502 models are available at INR 36,990, with options for bulk purchases. Flipkart users can add tailored service packs, such as extended warranty and accidental damage protection, ensuring reliable and hassle-free service.

Key Highlights:

ASUS launches ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 laptops on Flipkart for business users.

Prices start at INR 36,990, with bulk purchase options.

Tailored service packs available, including extended warranty and accidental damage protection.

Features and Specifications

Durability and Security The ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are designed with military-grade durability, including features like dual-vented exhausts for cooling, ultra-fast PCIe Gen 4 SSD, dual USB Type-C ports with charging, and 180-degree lay-flat hinges tested up to 30,000 cycles.

Performance Equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processors, these laptops offer accelerated cooling and performance. They support up to 40 GB of RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Connectivity The laptops provide comprehensive I/O with dual USB-C ports, full-size RJ-45 ports, USB-A ports, and HDMI, ensuring extensive connectivity.

Service Packs ASUS offers service packs up to 5 years, including:

Warranty Extension

Battery Warranty Extension

Accidental Damage Protection

SSD Retention

Next Business Day Service Support (in select cities)

Statements from ASUS and Flipkart

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President of ASUS India, stated, “This collaboration with Flipkart and other channel partners aims to enable business users with the right products and services. The ExpertBook and its service ecosystem provide excellent solutions for business PCs.”

Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics at Flipkart, added, “Partnering with ASUS to bring the ExpertBook series to our platform allows us to offer high-performance, durable, and secure laptops to our business customers. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting businesses with top-tier technology solutions.”

Benefits for Business Users

Reliability : ASUS is known for quality and excellence, making it a preferred choice for business professionals. The notebooks are built with high-quality materials and have extensive environmental certifications.

: ASUS is known for quality and excellence, making it a preferred choice for business professionals. The notebooks are built with high-quality materials and have extensive environmental certifications. Military-Grade Ruggedness : Tested to military standards, these laptops feature 180-degree lay-flat hinges, stress-tested display-panel lids, spill-proof keyboards, and robust I/O ports.

: Tested to military standards, these laptops feature 180-degree lay-flat hinges, stress-tested display-panel lids, spill-proof keyboards, and robust I/O ports. ASUS NumberPad 2.0 : The B1402 model features an innovative NumberPad, providing the benefits of a larger laptop in a compact 14-inch chassis.

: The B1402 model features an innovative NumberPad, providing the benefits of a larger laptop in a compact 14-inch chassis. High-Performance Components : The laptops are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processors, dual exhaust vents for cooling, and upgradable RAM up to 40 GB.

: The laptops are equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processors, dual exhaust vents for cooling, and upgradable RAM up to 40 GB. Extensive Connectivity : Featuring modern I/O ports, including dual USB-C with 65W charging, RJ-45 ports with status LEDs, USB-A ports, and HDMI.

: Featuring modern I/O ports, including dual USB-C with 65W charging, RJ-45 ports with status LEDs, USB-A ports, and HDMI. Commercial-Grade Security : Includes TPM 2.0, webcam privacy shutters, secure MAC-binding, and Kensington locks.

: Includes TPM 2.0, webcam privacy shutters, secure MAC-binding, and Kensington locks. Crystal-Clear Audio: High-fidelity audio with Dirac tuning and AI noise-cancelling technology.

Models and Specifications

ASUS ExpertBook B1402:

14-inch FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Intel® Core™ i3-1215U, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.2, 1.49 kg weight, Windows 11 Home, and various security and manageability features.

ASUS ExpertBook B1502:

15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Intel® Core™ i3-1215U, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.2, 1.52 kg weight, Windows 11 Home, and various security and manageability features.

Conclusion

The ASUS ExpertBook B1402 and B1502 are now available on Flipkart, offering business users robust, secure, and high-performance laptops with comprehensive service support. This collaboration aims to provide businesses with reliable technology solutions through convenient online shopping and robust offline support.