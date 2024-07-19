Motorola razr 50 ultra Now Available: Unfold a New Era of Flip Phone Technology

Unlock a new era of flip phone technology with the motorola razr 50 ultra. Get the largest external display, Google Gemini AI, powerful camera, and more.

Motorola razr 50 ultra Now Available: Unfold a New Era of Flip...

Motorola’s most advanced flip phone yet, the motorola razr 50 ultra, is now available in India at an effective price of just Rs. 89,999*. This cutting-edge device boasts the largest and most intelligent external display on a flip phone, along with Google’s Gemini AI assistant, a virtually creaseless 6.9″ internal display, and an impressive 50MP camera system.

Powerful Features in a Compact Design

Largest External Display: Enjoy a 4.0″ external display with the fastest refresh rate (165Hz) and highest resolution in its class, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Intelligent AI Assistant: Access Google’s Gemini AI assistant directly from the external display for personalized assistance and seamless information access.

Immersive Internal Display: Unfold a 6.9″ pOLED virtually creaseless internal display with vibrant colors and high brightness for an immersive viewing experience.

Advanced Camera System: Capture stunning photos and videos with the 50MP high-res camera, enhanced by moto ai features for improved low-light performance and image stabilization.

Long-Lasting Battery: Enjoy a full day and night of use on a single charge with the 4000mAh battery and benefit from 45W TurboPower charging for a quick boost.

Premium Sound: Experience immersive audio with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, delivering 20% louder sound and 25% stronger bass.

Durable Design: The razr 50 ultra features a redesigned hinge, a gapless, creaseless design, and IPX8-rated water resistance.

Exclusive Offers and Availability

The motorola razr 50 ultra is available in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant in three stunning Pantone curated colors: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz.

In addition to the effective price of Rs. 89,999*, you can enjoy several exciting offers:

Limited Period Early Bird Offer: Get a flat discount of Rs. 5,000.

Instant Bank Discount: Avail an additional Rs. 5,000 off and No Cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,000/month from leading banks.

Reliance Jio Benefits: Enjoy benefits worth Rs. 15,000 from Reliance Jio.

Google Gemini Advanced: Get a free 3-month subscription to Google Gemini Advanced along with 2TB of cloud storage.

The motorola razr 50 ultra is available for pre-order from July 10th and will go on sale starting July 20th on Amazon, Reliance Digital, motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India.