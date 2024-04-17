ASUS Launches Zenbook DUO in India, a Dual-Screen Laptop

Discover the new ASUS Zenbook DUO: a dual-screen laptop designed for enhanced productivity and flexibility. Now available in India with advanced features for professionals.

ASUS has introduced the Zenbook DUO in India, adding a notable entry to its Zenbook series. This dual-screen laptop is designed to enhance productivity through its innovative features and adaptability.

Key Highlights:

Dual OLED Screens: The Zenbook DUO features two 14” FHD+ OLED touchscreens, enhancing multitasking capabilities.

Versatile Design: A detachable Bluetooth keyboard and built-in kickstand provide flexibility in usage.

Enhanced Performance: Powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor and featuring advanced cooling technology, it ensures efficient operation.

Durable and Portable: Crafted with an all-metal body and weighing 1.35 kg, it meets MIL-STD 810H standards for durability.

Sustainable Choices: Incorporates 30% recycled plastics, highlighting ASUS’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Mobility and Versatility Enhanced by Dual Screens

The ASUS Zenbook DUO is engineered with dual 14” FHD+ OLED touchscreen panels, aimed at boosting productivity with its multi-screen capabilities. The detachable full-size keyboard, which includes a touchpad with Bluetooth connectivity, offers additional convenience. The laptop’s built-in double-hinged kickstand allows for various user modes, combining portability with robustness and adhering to MIL-STD 810H military standards. It also boasts an EPEAT Gold certification for its use of eco-friendly materials.

Immersive Visual and Software Experience

The Zenbook DUO provides an immersive visual experience thanks to its dual OLED screens, boasting a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR capabilities. Its intuitive software features enhance user interaction, with gestures like a six-finger swipe to bring up the virtual keyboard and a three-finger tap for the virtual touchpad.

High Performance for Demanding Tasks

Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor and backed by an Intel Arc iGPU, the Zenbook DUO delivers outstanding performance suitable for professionals and creatives. The advanced cooling system maintains efficiency, while the Intel Evo certification ensures the laptop meets high standards of responsiveness and battery life.

Flexible Connectivity and Superior Sound

Connectivity is extensive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and more. The ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus enhances input on both screens. Sound quality is enriched by Harman-Kardon speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, ensuring a superior audio experience. The inclusion of a 65W GaN adapter emphasizes portability and utility.

Pricing and Availability

The ASUS Zenbook DUO is available starting from ₹1,59,990 on various platforms including ASUS’s e-shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorized dealers. Higher configurations are priced up to ₹2,39,990, with availability starting in May 2024.