Motorola Unveils New moto g64 5G with Advanced Features

Discover the new Motorola moto g64 5G: Featuring the first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor, a 6000mAh battery, and a 50MP OIS camera, starting at Rs. 13,999.

Motorola announced the launch of the moto g64 5G today, a new model in their smartphone lineup that offers several advanced features at a competitive price point. The moto g64 5G introduces the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor, the first of its kind globally, coupled with a large 6000mAh battery and a high-resolution 50MP OIS camera. The phone is set to go on sale starting April 23 at 12 PM via Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail outlets.

Key Highlights:

World’s first MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Processor in a smartphone.

Large 6000mAh battery supporting extensive usage.

Advanced 50MP OIS camera with Quad Pixel Technology for superior photo quality.

Offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable to 1TB.

Available in three colors: Pearl Blue, Mint Green, and Ice Lilac.

Feature Details

The moto g64 5G is equipped with a 120Hz 6.5” Full HD+ IPS LCD display, providing a fluid and immersive viewing experience. Its powerful MediaTek processor ensures smooth gaming and efficient performance. The phone supports comprehensive 5G capabilities, including support for 14 5G bands and enhanced connectivity features like VoNR, 4X4 MIMO, and 3 carrier aggregation for faster download speeds.

Camera and Design

This model features a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision secondary camera. The front-facing 16MP camera enhances selfies and video quality. The device’s design includes a sleek aluminum camera housing and a glass-like rear finish, ensuring durability and a comfortable grip. It also boasts an IP52 rating for water resistance.

Availability and Pricing

The moto g64 5G will be available in two variants:

8GB + 128GB Variant at a launch price of Rs. 14,999, with an effective price of Rs. 13,999 including offers.

12GB + 256GB Variant at a launch price of Rs. 16,999, with an effective price of Rs. 15,999 including offers.

Customers can benefit from up to Rs. 1,100 instant discount on HDFC Bank card transactions and additional exchange offers.

Official Statement

Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Mobile Business Group – India, stated, “We are excited to bring to the Indian market the moto g64 5G, a smartphone that marries advanced technology with affordability. This launch reaffirms our commitment to providing consumers with high-performing smartphones at disruptive price points.”