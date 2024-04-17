GOVO Launches GoSurround 955 Soundbar for Enhanced IPL Viewing

GOVO, known for its innovative audio solutions, has introduced the GoSurround 955 to its soundbar lineup. This new product is aimed at enhancing the home entertainment experience, particularly for cricket fans during the IPL season.

Key Highlights

The GoSurround 955 Soundbar features 5.1 channel surround sound and a 200 Watt peak output for an immersive audio experience.

It includes a DSP-enabled subwoofer, three equalizer modes, and multiple connectivity options including HDMI (ARC), AUX, USB, and Bluetooth V5.3.

The global soundbar market is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 10,432.49 million by 2031 with a CAGR of 12.7%.

Enhanced Audio for IPL Enthusiasts

The GoSurround 955 Soundbar arrives just in time for the IPL, a period of high demand for superior audio products that can enhance the viewing experience. The soundbar offers features designed to bring the stadium ambiance into living rooms, including three-dimensional surround sound and deep bass performance from its subwoofer.

Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of GOVO, shared his thoughts on the release: “Introducing the GoSurround 955 Soundbar at this time aligns with our goal to enhance the audio experience for IPL viewers. This product combines high-quality sound with innovative features to cater to various audio preferences.”

Features and Usability

The GoSurround 955 is equipped with:

A 5.25″ subwoofer for robust bass.

Three sound modes tailored for movies, news, and music.

A remote control for easy adjustments of bass, treble, and volume.

Bluetooth V5.3 and other versatile connectivity options for seamless pairing with various devices.

An intuitive LED display that provides status updates.

The product is available on Amazon for Rs.7,998 and comes with a one-year warranty in black color.

Market Outlook

The soundbar market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by increasing demand for home entertainment systems that offer high-quality audio experiences. This growth is supported by advancements in audio technology and the expanding global consumer electronics sector.

The GoSurround 955 Soundbar is positioned as a competitive option within this booming market, offering both performance and value to enhance the cricket viewing experience during this IPL season and beyond.