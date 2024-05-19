Beats Headphones and Earbuds with AppleCare+ on Sale at Amazon

Discover great deals on Beats headphones and earbuds with AppleCare+ on Amazon. Save up to 51% on top models. Shop now for exclusive discounts.

Amazon has launched a notable sale on Beats headphones and earbuds, including options bundled with AppleCare+. This promotion offers substantial savings on a range of popular Beats models, making it an excellent opportunity for audiophiles and casual listeners alike to upgrade their audio experience.

Discount Details

The discounts on Beats products are significant, with some models seeing price reductions of up to 51%. Here are a few highlights from the sale:

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones: Originally priced at $349.99, now available for $169.95 (51% off). The same model with AppleCare+ is reduced from $349.99 to $194.95, offering 48% off.

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: Originally $249.95, now on sale for $149.95 (40% off). With AppleCare+, these earbuds are now $178.95, down from $278.95, which is a 35% discount.

Benefits of AppleCare+

AppleCare+ extends the warranty coverage for Beats headphones and earbuds to two years from the purchase date, adding unlimited incidents of accidental damage protection. This service is crucial for users who want peace of mind regarding potential damage from everyday use. It includes 24/7 priority access to Apple experts for technical support and troubleshooting.

Popular Models on Sale

Beats Studio Buds: Known for their true wireless noise-cancelling capabilities, these earbuds are now available at a reduced price. The addition of AppleCare+ ensures comprehensive coverage. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: These headphones feature the Apple W1 chip for seamless connectivity with Apple devices and offer up to 40 hours of listening time. The sale price makes them an attractive option for long-term use. Beats Fit Pro: Tailored for fitness enthusiasts, these earbuds come with secure-fit wingtips and are sweat and water-resistant.

How to Purchase

The sale is live on Amazon’s website, with deals available until stocks last. Customers can easily find these discounted Beats products by searching for the specific models or visiting the dedicated Beats section on Amazon. Prime members can also enjoy additional benefits such as free shipping.

This sale represents an excellent chance for consumers to acquire high-quality audio gear at reduced prices. Whether you need headphones for work, travel, or workouts, Beats has a model that fits your needs. Including AppleCare+ with these products adds value by providing extended protection and support, ensuring your investment is well protected.