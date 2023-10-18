BOULT Introduces Curve Series Line-up this Navratri

Consumer tech brand BOULT announced the launch of its Curve Series during the Navratri season. This series includes the Curve Buds Pro TWS and the Curve Max neckband.

Key Highlights:

BOULT Curve Buds Pro priced at INR 1,299/- during launch on Amazon and www.boultaudio.com.

Curve Max offers 24 hours of playtime after 10 minutes of charging, available at a launch price of INR 999/- on Amazon, Flipkart, and www.boultaudio.com.

The Curve Buds Pro features the ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC technology, ensuring clear calls even in noisy environments.

The Curve Max neckband offers 100 hours of battery life, ZEN™ Mode Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, and IPX5 water resistance.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of BOULT, emphasized the brand’s commitment to audio excellence with the Curve Series launch.

The BOULT Curve Buds Pro TWS is designed with features like 100 hours of continuous gameplay and the Lightning Boult™ Type C Fast Charging that gives 130 minutes of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging. The device also boasts of the ZEN™ Quad Mic ENC technology, ensuring clarity during calls. Other features include three EQ modes, a premium finish, IPX5 water resistance, and the Combat™ Gaming Mode, which offers a low 40ms latency.

In contrast, the Curve Max neckband offers 24 hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging through the Lightning Boult™ Type C Fast Charging. This neckband is equipped with 13mm Drivers powered by BoomX™ Technology. With a battery life of 100 hours, the Curve Max is designed to provide uninterrupted music playback and calling. It also features ZEN™ Mode Environmental Noise Cancellation technology, IPX5 water resistance, and dual device connectivity.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of BOULT, commented on the launch, stating, “Our mission at BOULT has always been to redefine audio excellence. With the BOULT Curve Series, we’re offering an experience to elevate sound and gaming. We’re dedicated to making this festive season memorable with exceptional sound, and we look forward to customers experiencing it.”

In addition to the Curve Series, the company has introduced the BOULT Z40 Pro, which offers 100 hours of uninterrupted playback.

Pricing and Availability

The BOULT Curve Buds Pro is available at a launch price of INR 1,299/-, down from its regular price of INR 1,799/-, on Amazon and www.boultaudio.com. The Curve Max is priced at INR 999/- during its launch, down from its regular price of INR 1,299/-, available on Amazon, Flipkart, and www.boultaudio.com. The Z40 Pro is priced at INR 1,299/-, available on the same platforms.