BenQ PD2706UA 4K UHD USB-C Monitor Review – A graphics designer powerhouse!

Monitors, like any computer peripheral, serve specific purposes tailored to user needs. Gamers prioritize speed and smoothness, enterprises seek reliability and user-friendly visuals, and designers demand precise colour accuracy. Finding a single product that caters to all these requirements is challenging, but BenQ aims to change that.

Enter the all-new BenQ PD2706UA, a monitor designed to meet the diverse needs of users. It boasts impressive features valued by productivity enthusiasts: 4K resolution, factory-calibrated colours, a 27-inch display, a flexible ergonomic stand, and more. With a price tag of INR 49,990, this monitor doesn’t come cheap. Is it worth the investment? Let’s explore this in our review.

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

BenQ PD2706UA Monitor

Ergo Arm Stand

Hotkey Puck G2

Power Cable

Display Port Cable

HDMI Cable

USB Type A to USB Type B Cable

Documentation

Design & Features

The BenQ PD2706UA boasts a sleek and symmetrical bezel design encompassing all four sides of its 27-inch IPS panel, delivering a modern and minimalist appearance. With a native 4K resolution, the monitor achieves a pixel density of 163 pixels per inch (PPI), ensuring sharp image rendering for intricate tasks. Its overall style is simple yet functional.

The package includes an arm clamp designed to secure the monitor on desks up to three inches thick. The scissor assembly extends from the vertical upright, allowing the panel to swing over 180 degrees in either direction. Furthermore, it offers a generous 5.9-inch height adjustment. The monitor’s movements are firm and smooth, with no play, ensuring it stays in your desired position while remaining easy to adjust.

In terms of port placement, the right side houses USB-A and C ports along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. Beneath the monitor, you’ll find DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI inputs, along with one upstream and two downstream USB 3.2 ports. Notably, the monitor supports USB-C with 90W of charging, display daisy-chaining via both the USB-C and DisplayPort inputs, and more.

While the BenQ PD2706UA fully covers sRGB and Rec. 709 colour spaces at 100%, its DCI P3 coverage is limited to 96%, and support for the Adobe RGB gamut is restricted to 87%. This limitation may be a drawback for those who regularly work within these colour spaces. Nevertheless, the monitor offers an impressive and versatile feature set suitable for various workspace needs.

Performance

BenQ meticulously factory-calibrates each PD2706UA to achieve Delta Es below three across various colour spaces, including sRGB, EBU, Rec. 709, and DICOM-SIM. The on-screen display (OSD) offers six sub-menus and 12 colour modes, allowing users to store multiple calibrated workspaces simultaneously. With its extensive colour adjustment options, the OSD is impressively comprehensive, featuring functions commonly found on more mainstream displays. These include a low input lag mode and user-configurable overdrive to enhance pixel response.

One of the standout physical features of the PD2706UA is the Hotkey Puck, which connects to a dedicated port underneath the monitor. This convenient accessory controls all monitor functions using five buttons and a clickable dial. By default, the dial adjusts brightness, similar to a volume knob. This feature proves especially useful for tasks like photo and graphic editing. The numbered keys are programmable for various functions, while the top two buttons serve as a return and colour mode shortcuts.

In terms of performance, the PD2706UA features a soothing neutral panel with a maximum brightness of 300 nits. It boasts DisplayHDR 400 certification and claims a peak HDR brightness of 400 nits. The monitor’s image quality is characterized by vibrant and accurate colours in sRGB mode, offering excellent contrast for an IPS panel and wide viewing angles. However, it’s worth noting that the preset colour gamut are limited to sRGB, Rec. 709, and DICOM SIM. With a pixel density of 163PPI, the panel delivers sharp and detailed visuals, making it well-suited for professional-grade work.

Verdict

In summary, the BenQ PD2706UA stands out as an impressive 27-inch monitor, offering exceptional value within its price range. While it may not boast the broadest colour gamut coverage or a high-refresh rate, it more than compensates for these limitations with its comprehensive calibration features, Pantone Validation, and the convenience of USB-C connectivity complete with 90W power delivery.

The monitor’s bezel-less design, coupled with a variety of connectivity options, renders it a versatile choice for diverse work environments. The added benefit of daisy chaining for multi-monitor setups is a noteworthy advantage. Furthermore, the inclusion of the Hotkey Puck, along with an extensive feature set encompassing KVM Switch, PBP, and PIP, enhances the overall value proposition of this monitor.