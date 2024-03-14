BenQ Unveils W5800 Home Cinema Projector

Shweta Bansal
March 14, 2024

BenQ announced the launch of its W5800 Home Cinema Projector, aiming to enhance the home cinema experience. This projector introduces True 4K UHD clarity, exceptional color fidelity with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and is powered by a Blue Core Laser light source. With features like 2600 ANSI Lumens brightness, an all-glass lens system, and HDR-PRO technology, the W5800 seeks to offer a balanced performance in both dark and bright scenes, as well as a durable lifespan of up to 25,000 hours.

Key Highlights:

  • True 4K UHD Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels for sharp image clarity.
  • High Contrast: Achieves a 2,000,000:1 ratio with Dynamic Black Technology, enhancing visual depth.
  • Bright and Colorful: Offers up to 2600 ANSI lumens, with 1700 lumens ensuring 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for a genuine cinematic experience.
  • Flexible Installation: Features like 1.6X Motorized Zoom and 2D Lens Shift provide versatile placement options.
  • Enhanced Connectivity: Supports ARC/eARC for high-quality audio signal transmission, compatible with up to 7.1 channels and Dolby Atmos.

BenQ Unveils W5800 Home Cinema Projector

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India & South Asia, commented on the launch, expressing enthusiasm for the W5800’s potential to transform home viewing experiences and setting a new industry standard.

The W5800 will be priced at an MRP of 6,50,000 and available through select Home AV System Integrators across India.

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Shweta Bansal

Shweta, a tech journalist from New Delhi, specializes in AI and IOT. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives, emphasizing the role of women in tech.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Recommended Video