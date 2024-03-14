Samsung Launches Holi Sale with Significant Discounts

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has announced its Holi Sale, offering substantial discounts and cashback on a wide range of products. The sale, accessible through Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores, will run from March 15th to March 26th. Customers can enjoy up to 60% off on selected Galaxy smartphones, up to 48% off on certain Samsung TVs, and up to 55% off on Galaxy tablets, accessories, and wearables. The sale also features up to 49% off on selected refrigerator models with additional exchange benefits and up to 22.5% cashback on purchases made with credit and debit cards from leading banks.

Up to 60% off on select Galaxy smartphones.

Up to 48% off on select models of Samsung TVs.

Up to 55% off on Galaxy tablets, accessories, and wearables.

Exchange benefits and cashback offers available on a variety of products.

The Holi Sale includes discounts on flagship models such as the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Series, among others. Laptops like the Galaxy Book4 series and Galaxy Book3 Ultra are also available at up to 45% off. Premium and lifestyle models of Samsung televisions come with up to 48% off and an additional exchange benefit, with select models of Neo QLED TVs including a free 50″ Serif television.

Customers purchasing Samsung digital appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners can avail themselves of up to 49% off and additional benefits. The sale offers up to 45% off on microwaves, up to 59% off on smart and gaming monitors, with additional bank cashback and cart discounts on various products.

This Holi, Samsung aims to enhance the celebrations with these enticing offers, providing an opportunity for consumers to upgrade their electronics with the latest technology.