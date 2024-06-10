Best Phones to Buy Under ₹25,000 in June 2024: A Detailed Guide

Choosing the best smartphone under ₹25,000 in India can be daunting given the variety of options available. As of June 2024, notable models such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Infinix GT 20 Pro, and Nothing Phone (2a) offer impressive specifications and features that cater to different user needs. This article provides an overview of these models to help you make an informed decision.

OnePlus Nord CE 4

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G stands out with its dual rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, enhanced by optical image stabilisation for clearer photos. It also features a 16MP front camera ideal for selfies and video calls​​.

Infinix GT 20 Pro

Priced at approximately ₹24,999, the Infinix GT 20 Pro is tailored for gamers with its 6.78-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of 1300 nits and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset, it promises smooth performance and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging​.

Nothing Phone (2a)

The Nothing Phone (2a) is available for ₹23,999 and features a dynamic AMOLED display with a refresh rate ranging from 30 to 120Hz. It boasts a dual 50MP rear camera setup and a 32MP front camera. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset, it supports up to 12GB of RAM and offers a unique user experience with its NothingOS 2.5​.

Realme 12 Pro

At ₹22,999, the Realme 12 Pro is another strong contender, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display and a robust triple camera system that includes a 50MP primary sensor. The device also supports fast charging, taking approximately 28 minutes to fully charge with a 67W charger.

Poco X6 Pro

The Poco X6 Pro, priced around ₹23,999, is equipped with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset. It features a triple camera setup including a 64MP primary sensor and supports 67W fast charging, making it a viable option for those looking for a balance between performance and photography​​.