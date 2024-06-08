Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: A Glimpse into the Future of Smartphones in India

Explore the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra's launch in India, its advanced features, performance specs, and competitive pricing. A must-read for tech enthusiasts looking forward to the next big smartphone release.

Motorola is gearing up to launch its latest flagship, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, in India, an event that is highly anticipated given the device’s advanced specifications and features. Slated for a release on September 26, 2024, this smartphone is expected to make a significant impact in the Indian market.

Design and Display

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra boasts an elegant design with a robust build quality, featuring a sandblasted aluminum frame and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. It sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display, offering a high resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, which ensures vibrant and sharp visuals. This is complemented by a high refresh rate of 144Hz, making the screen experience smooth and engaging for both media consumption and gaming.

Performance

Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. This setup promises top-notch performance, capable of handling everything from everyday tasks to intensive gaming with ease.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will find the Edge 50 Ultra’s camera setup particularly appealing. It features a versatile triple-camera system on the rear, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. The front of the device houses a 50MP camera that promises high-quality selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

Battery and Charging

The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery, supporting 125W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This combination not only ensures long-lasting battery life but also minimizes the time spent tethered to a charger.

Additional Features

The Edge 50 Ultra supports a wide range of connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, NFC, and dual-SIM capabilities. For audio enthusiasts, the inclusion of stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support offers a rich and immersive listening experience.

Pricing and Competition

Motorola has set the Edge 50 Ultra’s price at approximately Rs. 88,790 in India. This pricing places it in direct competition with other high-end smartphones in the market, like the Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12, which are also equipped with powerful hardware but at a potentially lower price point.

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is poised to be a competitive player in the high-end smartphone market in India, bringing together a blend of stylish design, powerful performance, and cutting-edge features. It represents a significant step forward for Motorola in maintaining its relevance and appeal in a highly competitive market.