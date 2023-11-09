OnePlus Open Tops Foldable Smartphone Sales on Launch Day

The recently launched OnePlus Open 5G has achieved a new sales milestone, becoming the best-selling foldable smartphone on the first day of its open sale through Amazon and Reliance Digital in the premium price segment above INR 1 lakh for the year 2023.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus Open 5G recorded the highest sales for a foldable smartphone on its first day at Reliance Digital and on Amazon.in in the > INR 1 Lakh category.

The company showed a significant Year-on-Year growth of over 70% in H1 2023.

OnePlus was the market leader in India’s mid to high-end smartphone segment with a 40.6% share in the first half of 2023.

The OnePlus Open was globally launched on October 19, 2023, featuring a Hasselblad Camera and other high-end specs.

OnePlus also made notable strides in the tablet market, with the OnePlus Pad claiming a substantial market share in Q2 2023.

According to data from the first day of sales, the OnePlus Open showed a strong performance in the foldable smartphone category at Reliance Digital. The trend was mirrored on Amazon.in, marking a robust entry into the market in this segment from January to October 2023.

The brand has also registered impressive growth in the first half of 2023, as noted by IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Device Tracker, 2Q23 release, which reports a Year-on-Year growth of over 70%. OnePlus has notably secured the leadership position in the mid to high-end smartphone segment in India with a 40.6% market share. The flagship devices OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R have significantly contributed to this success, comprising a quarter of the shipments in the mid to high-end price range.

Additionally, OnePlus has made a striking entry into the tablet sector. Despite being new to the tablet market, OnePlus secured a top three position in the mid-premium category in the second quarter of 2023. The OnePlus Pad garnered a significant 34.5% of shipments in the mid-premium price range of the Indian tablet market, as per IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker for the same period.

The OnePlus Open, which represents the brand’s initial foray into the foldable smartphone market, was globally launched on October 19, 2023. It combines high-end features such as the Hasselblad Camera for Fold and an immersive spatial entertainment experience in a foldable design.

The device became available for purchase in India on October 27th, 2023, with a launch price of INR 1,39,999. It is offered in two colors: Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk, and can be bought via multiple channels such as the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and selected partner outlets.