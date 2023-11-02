HARMAN Teams Up with BITS Pilani to Push Quantum Computing Forward

In a significant move aimed at propelling the quantum computing industry, HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions unit has entered into a strategic alliance with the Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani. The collaboration is set to enhance research and foster the practical application of quantum computing in industry, signaling a potential shift in how complex computational problems are addressed.

Key Highlights:

Partnership Focus : Enhancing practical applications of quantum computing in the industry.

: Enhancing practical applications of quantum computing in the industry. Academic Involvement : BITS Pilani brings academic expertise to the partnership, aiming to nurture talent and research.

: BITS Pilani brings academic expertise to the partnership, aiming to nurture talent and research. Industry Expertise : HARMAN contributes its industry knowledge, particularly in quantum software development.

: HARMAN contributes its industry knowledge, particularly in quantum software development. Joint Initiatives : The collaboration includes joint research projects, student engagement programs, and knowledge-sharing events.

: The collaboration includes joint research projects, student engagement programs, and knowledge-sharing events. Potential Impact: The alliance is expected to bridge the gap between theoretical quantum computing advancements and their real-world applications.

The partnership between HARMAN and BITS Pilani represents a concerted effort to merge academic research with industry expertise. Dr. Ashutosh Bhatia, a prominent quantum computing authority at BITS Pilani, expressed optimism about the alliance, noting its potential to solve complex computational problems and contribute to the cultivation of talent within the quantum computing sector. Dr. Kamlesh Tiwari also highlighted the anticipated benefits to artificial intelligence and machine learning, with quantum computing set to catalyze significant progress in these areas.

Dr. Jai Ganesh, Chief Product Officer at HARMAN’s Digital Transformation Solutions, affirmed the company’s commitment to the partnership and the expectation of groundbreaking developments resulting from this collaboration.

Among the initiatives outlined, joint research endeavors will see HARMAN and BITS Pilani working together on technology projects that have practical implications in various fields, including optimization and machine learning. Furthermore, the partnership will enable BITS Pilani students to participate in projects at HARMAN, gaining valuable industry experience and contributing to the field’s evolution.

The collaboration also includes a series of seminars and workshops designed to foster a rich exchange of knowledge and emerging ideas within the quantum computing sphere.

This strategic partnership is indicative of a broader movement where academia and industry join forces to push the boundaries of technology and innovation, with the ultimate goal of addressing real-world challenges in novel and powerful ways.