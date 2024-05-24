Boat Launches New Smartwatch for Rs 1,199: Can Survive 3 Feet of Water for 30 Minutes

BoAt launches Wave Sigma 3 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, health tracking, on-device navigation, and water resistance, all for ₹1,199.

Indian consumer electronics brand boAt has launched its latest smartwatch, the Wave Sigma 3, designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers seeking a feature-rich wearable. Priced at an attractive ₹1,199, the Wave Sigma 3 boasts several features usually found on more expensive models, including Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and even on-device navigation.

Feature-Rich for the Price

The Wave Sigma 3 features a 2.01-inch HD display with 550 nits of brightness, ensuring readability even in bright sunlight. Users can personalize their watch face using the DIY Watch Face Studio and access important information via the QR Tray feature.

Health-conscious users will appreciate the heart rate and SpO2 monitors, sleep tracking, and various sports modes. The smartwatch also offers a guided breathing mode for relaxation and stress reduction.

Navigation and Connectivity on Your Wrist

A notable highlight is the integration of MapMyIndia navigation, allowing users to navigate directly from their wrist without constantly referring to their smartphone. This feature could be particularly handy for outdoor enthusiasts, cyclists, or those exploring new areas.

The Wave Sigma 3 also supports Bluetooth calling, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch. Other connectivity features include smart notifications, music control, and camera control.

Durability and Battery Life

The smartwatch boasts an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water immersion up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. This makes it suitable for everyday wear, including swimming or workouts in the rain.

Battery life is rated at up to 7 days on a single charge (2 days with Bluetooth calling enabled), which is respectable for a budget smartwatch.

Availability and Pricing

The boAt Wave Sigma 3 is available in seven colors: Active Black, Metal Black, Metal Grey, Cool Grey, Cherry Blossom, Rustic Rose, and Sapphire Breeze. Consumers can purchase it on boAt’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and select retail stores across India for ₹1,199.

Competitive Landscape

The Wave Sigma 3 enters a crowded market of budget smartwatches, but its feature set and aggressive pricing could give it an edge. Whether it truly disrupts the market remains to be seen, but boAt has once again delivered a product that seems to offer significant value for its price.