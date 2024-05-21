I Just Upgraded to the New Apple iPad Pro — and It Was So, So Worth It

Upgrade to the new 2024 Apple iPad Pro for a thinner design, Tandem OLED display, and powerful M4 chip performance. Discover why it's worth the investment.

In a landscape where technology continually evolves, Apple’s latest release of the iPad Pro for 2024 has garnered significant attention. With numerous enhancements in design, performance, and display, many tech enthusiasts are eager to see if the upgrade lives up to the hype. Here’s a detailed look at why upgrading to the new iPad Pro is indeed worth it.

Design and Build

One of the most noticeable changes in the 2024 iPad Pro is its remarkably thin and light design. The 11-inch model is just 5.3 mm thick, while the 13-inch version is even slimmer at 5.1 mm. This reduction in thickness and weight makes the device significantly more portable and comfortable to use for extended periods​. Despite these changes, the iPad Pro retains its robust build quality, ensuring durability without compromising on its sleek aesthetics.

Display Enhancements

The new iPad Pro features a stunning “Tandem OLED” display, which layers two OLED panels to achieve superior brightness and color accuracy. This display offers a contrast ratio of 2,000,000:1 and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits for HDR content, making it ideal for media consumption and professional work​​. The screen also supports ProMotion technology, providing a 120 Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and more responsive touch inputs.

Performance Boost with M4 Chip

Under the hood, the 2024 iPad Pro is powered by Apple’s new M4 chip, which boasts a 50% performance increase over the M2 chip and a significantly enhanced GPU. This makes the iPad Pro capable of handling demanding tasks such as 3D modeling, video editing, and high-resolution photo processing with ease​. The M4 chip introduces features like dynamic caching and ray tracing, ensuring that the iPad Pro can keep up with the most intensive professional workflows.

Camera and Audio Improvements

While the rear camera setup has seen some changes, with the removal of the ultra-wide lens, the main 12 MP camera and LiDAR sensor remain, providing excellent photo and video capabilities for a tablet. The front camera has been repositioned to the landscape edge, making it more practical for video calls when the iPad is docked with a keyboard​​. The audio experience is enhanced by the four-speaker system, which delivers surprisingly rich and clear sound given the device’s thin profile.

Accessories and Additional Features

The new Apple Pencil Pro, designed to complement the iPad Pro, brings several innovative features. It includes a built-in gyroscope for detecting rotation and a hover function that previews strokes before they touch the screen. This tool is particularly beneficial for artists and designers, enhancing the precision and versatility of the Apple Pencil​​. Additionally, the Magic Keyboard has been updated to better integrate with the new iPad Pro’s design, offering a more seamless and productive user experience.

Real-World Use and Practicality

In practical terms, the iPad Pro excels in both professional and personal use scenarios. Its high brightness levels make it suitable for outdoor use, and the anti-glare coating option ensures visibility even in bright environments​. The combination of powerful hardware and the refined iPadOS enables users to perform complex tasks such as video editing and graphic design efficiently.

For those considering an upgrade, the 2024 iPad Pro offers substantial improvements in design, display, and performance. Its advanced features and robust capabilities make it a valuable tool for both creative professionals and tech enthusiasts. While the investment is significant, the enhancements in usability and productivity justify the cost, making the new iPad Pro a worthwhile upgrade.