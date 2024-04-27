Casio Launches New Keyboards for Back-to-School Season

With the back-to-school season around the corner, Casio Music is introducing a range of keyboards designed to support music education for students of all ages and skill levels. These instruments are intended to make learning music a more engaging and accessible experience.

Casio introduces three new keyboard models tailored for students.

Each model caters to different skill levels, from beginners to advanced musicians.

Features include various built-in tones, rhythms, and song banks.

Casio’s Keyboards: Enhancing Music Education

Casiotone Mini SA-81: A Starter Keyboard for Young Musicians The Casiotone Mini SA-81 is aimed at young learners, featuring 44 mini keys suitable for small hands and offering 100 built-in tones. This model provides 50 rhythm patterns across genres and 10 songs that players can use to practice. The SA-81 is priced at INR 5,498 and is available for purchase through Casio’s website and other online retailers.

CT-S200: A Stylish Option for Beginners The CT-S200 is designed for beginner musicians seeking a mix of style and functionality. It includes 400 built-in tones, 77 rhythms, and a song bank with 60 standard melodies. Its Dance Music Mode and connectivity with the CASIO MUSIC SPACE app make it a versatile choice for new players. The CT-S200 is priced at INR 9,495.

CT-S400: Advanced Features for Experienced Students For more advanced students, the CT-S400 offers 600 tones and utilizes AiX Sound Source technology to produce high-quality sound. This keyboard also features Bluetooth connectivity and an integrated learning app, making it a comprehensive tool for musical development. The CT-S400 is priced at INR 17,495.

Casio’s new keyboards are available at the CASIO India Shop and through major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.