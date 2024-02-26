Sony India Unveils Alpha 9 III with Global Shutter System

Sony India introduced the Alpha 9 III camera, featuring the first full-frame global shutter image sensor, on 26th February 2024. This advancement allows for up to 120 frames per second shooting, distortion-free images, and compatibility with flash across all speeds.

Key Highlights:

First full-frame camera with a global shutter system.

Captures up to 120 fps for still images without distortion or blackout.

Advanced autofocus system with AI capabilities.

High-speed workflow and scalable features for professional use.

Sony India announced the release of the Alpha 9 III, marking a significant step in camera technology with the introduction of a full-frame global shutter image sensor. This innovation provides photographers with the ability to capture images at burst speeds of up to 120 fps, without distortion or camera blackout. Equipped with Sony’s advanced autofocus system, which includes AI autofocus performing up to 120 times focus calculations per second, and the capacity to synchronize flash at any shooting speed, the Alpha 9 III caters to the needs of professional photographers aiming to capture critical moments.

Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging Business at Sony India, emphasized the importance of the Alpha 9 III in the photography industry. He highlighted the camera’s ability to redefine photography standards through its innovative features like the global shutter and the 120 fps shooting capability.

The Alpha 9 III boasts a 24.6-megapixel global shutter full-frame CMOS image sensor, combined with the BIONZ XR image processing engine, achieving high-speed continuous shooting with AF/AE tracking. It introduces a new level of still image performance and advanced video capabilities without distortion, enhancing operability and reliability for professionals. The camera also offers a high-speed workflow and scalability, supporting immediate delivery of content.

Video performance is another area where the Alpha 9 III excels, offering 4K 120p high-frame-rate video recording without cropping and 4K 60p videos with 6K oversampling. It incorporates S-Cinetone™, derived from Sony’s VENICE digital cinema camera, to produce standout human skin tones and subjects.

Operability and reliability have been carefully considered, with an improved ergonomic grip and the VG-C5 vertical grip for extended shooting sessions. The camera also features a 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor and a high-resolution electronic viewfinder, ensuring comfort and ease of use for professional photographers.

The camera supports a range of professional needs, from image selection filters to facilitate workflow to dual media slots compatible with CFexpress Type A and SD cards. It is designed to work seamlessly with professional mobile applications like “Transfer & Tagging” and “Remote Camera Tool” for efficient image delivery and remote shooting.

The Alpha 9 III is available from 26th February 2024 across Sony retail stores and online platforms in India, priced at INR 529,990.