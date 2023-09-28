Boult Striker Pro Review: Is it Worth Buying?

The Boult Striker Pro is an affordable smartwatch that offers a plethora of features without putting a dent in your wallet. With a price tag of just under 2000 rupees, this smartwatch is designed to provide a high-quality experience at a budget-friendly cost. Let’s explore its various aspects in detail.

Key Specifications

1.43 inch AMOLED, with 466 x 466 Pixel High Resolution

120+ sports modes

Blood Oxygen monitoring

24/7 Heart rate sensor

Bluetooth 5.2

Up to 7 days battery life

Design and Display

The Boult Striker Pro boasts a timeless design, featuring a durable zinc alloy metallic frame and a circular dial. The watch’s AMOLED display is not only bright but also vibrant, making it easy to read even in bright outdoor settings. Its 60Hz refresh rate ensures a smooth user experience.

The watch’s design allows for the use of multiple straps, offering customization options to suit different occasions or personal styles. However, adjusting the strap links might necessitate a trip to a local watch shop However, it’s worth noting that the watch’s animations can sometimes feel slow, affecting the overall user experience.

Software and Performance

One of the standout features of this budget smartwatch with BT calling is its extensive list of functionalities. From BT calling to a “Find My Phone” feature, the Boult Striker Pro has it all. It even includes smartwatch with 120+ sports modes, offering a comprehensive health and fitness tracking suite.

The watch also provides a variety of health monitoring features, including SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor and a 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor. Adding a touch of fun, the watch comes with mini-games, making it a smartwatch for kids as well.

Battery Life and Usability

The Boult Striker Pro is designed for longevity, featuring smartwatch with long battery life modes. This ensures that you won’t have to worry about charging the device frequently, making it ideal for extended use.

Pricing and Where to Buy

Currently, the Boult Striker Pro is available at a special launch price of Rs 1,999. You can purchase it on various platforms, including Flipkart and Boult Audio’s official website.

Pros

Affordable price

Bright and vibrant AMOLED display

Comprehensive health and fitness tracking suite

BT calling and Find My Phone features

Cons

Animations can sometimes feel slow

Health tracking data may not be entirely accurate

Final Thoughts

In summary, the Boult Striker Pro offers an impressive array of features and performance metrics, making it an excellent choice for those purchasing their first smartwatch. While it does have some minor drawbacks, such as occasional sluggish animations and potentially inaccurate health data, its benefits far outweigh these issues.

If you’re looking for a feature-rich, budget-friendly smartwatch, the Boult Striker Pro is certainly worth considering. However, if you’re in search of a more premium experience with highly accurate health tracking, you might want to explore higher-end options.