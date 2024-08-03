BSNL’s Leap Forward: Homegrown 4G Network Ready, Subscribers Increasing – Jyotiraditya Scindia Announces

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveils BSNL's growth with a homegrown 4G network, set to transition to 5G. Learn about India's strides in telecom self-reliance, the plan for national coverage, and the rising subscriber base.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia recently announced significant advancements in BSNL’s telecommunications infrastructure, noting both a rise in the subscriber count and the readiness of a homegrown 4G network. As the country moves towards BSNL subscribers on rise, Minister Scindia emphasized the transition towards a self-reliant technology ecosystem under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

National Telecommunication Growth

Minister Scindia highlighted that unlike its competitors who utilized foreign technologies for network development, BSNL has embarked on establishing a homegrown 4G network using entirely indigenous technologies. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of self-reliance, promoting the use of local resources and capabilities in major sectors. According to Scindia, this strategic decision positions India as the fifth nation globally to develop its own core telecom technology, a significant milestone for the country’s technological independence.

Implementation and Future Prospects

The ongoing efforts include the installation of approximately one lakh 4G towers by March 2025, with 80,000 expected by the end of October this year. These developments are set to enhance the network’s capacity, allowing for faster internet speeds and improved digital services like streaming and online TV.

Moreover, the groundwork for upgrading these facilities to 5G is already set, with modifications to existing towers planned to support the next generation of mobile broadband. This upgrade promises even faster speeds and more reliable connections, paving the way for modern telecommunications services across India.

Consumer Confidence and Service Commitment

In his remarks, Scindia also noted a trend of consumers transitioning to BSNL from private telecom providers, a testament to growing public trust in the government-operated service. He reassured that BSNL is committed to maintaining high standards of customer service, ensuring that users receive the best possible experience.

In conclusion, Minister Scindia’s visit to Gwalior, where he also engaged in community and cultural activities, underscores the holistic approach taken by the government in promoting technological advancements alongside cultural heritage.