CLAW Unveils New Wired Dynamic Microphones ‘Raag’ and ‘Alaap’

CLAW has introduced two new wired dynamic microphones, the Raag and Alaap, designed for versatility and durability. These microphones are engineered for use in various settings, from casual karaoke to professional stage performances, and are compatible with a wide range of audio equipment.

Key Highlights:

: Features a metal build with a silver finish, offering a sensitivity of 71° ±3dB and an impedance of 600Ω ±30%. Alaap MI125 : Boasts a durable metal exterior, with a flat frequency range of 80Hz to 15kHz and a sensitivity of 53° ±2dB.

Equipped with a two-tier PVC shield for clear sound transmission, and a 3-pin XLR to ¼-inch mic jack cable.

Includes built-in pop filters and an external on/off switch for audio control.

Whether for use at home, on stage, or during events, CLAW’s latest offerings, Raag and Alaap, aim to provide reliable and high-quality audio performance. The Raag MI58 dynamic wired microphone is noted for its robust construction and precise sound capture, suitable for vocal and instrumental use. Similarly, the Alaap MI125 is recognized for its ability to handle high sound pressures and reproduce sounds with clarity.

Both models come with features designed to enhance audio performance, including cardioid pickup patterns for focused sound pickup and minimal feedback, built-in pop filters for reducing plosives, and a convenient on/off switch for easy audio control. Their sturdy build ensures durability for both indoor and outdoor use, catering to various occasions such as presentations, weddings, and solo performances.

The Raag and Alaap microphones are available for purchase at launch prices of INR 1090 and INR 940, respectively, on Amazon.in and Originshop.co.in, making them accessible for a wide audience seeking quality audio solutions.