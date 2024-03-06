India and the Netherlands Collaborate on Indo – Dutch Semiconductor Opportunities – Report Unveiled

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and the Netherlands Innovation Network, Embassy of the Netherlands in India, join forces to announce the launch of a groundbreaking report titled ‘Indo-Dutch Semiconductor Opportunities’. This first-of-its-kind comprehensive document for both the Indian and Dutch ecosystems serves as a roadmap for collaboration between the two nations in the crucial semiconductor sector.

Compiled through ten months of intensive roundtables with industry leaders, academics, and policymakers from both countries, the report offers deep dives into various aspects. It delves into the current landscape and future potential of the Indian Semiconductor market explores avenues for Dutch companies to invest in India and examines opportunities for collaborative R&D efforts between Dutch and Indian entities. The report also sheds light on potential academic exchange programs fostering knowledge sharing and skill development through student exchanges and explores the enabling policy framework provided by the Indian government to facilitate collaborations.

Speaking on the launch Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to India, Nepal, and Bhutan said, the ‘Indo-Dutch Semiconductor Opportunities Report is more than just a document; it is a roadmap for future collaboration between our countries. It underscores our commitment to harnessing the power of technology to solve complex challenges and to creating a world where progress and prosperity are accessible to all.

Commenting on the collaborative effort, Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Chairperson, IESA, said, “We are proud to launch this landmark report on the Indo-Dutch Semiconductor Opportunities, in collaboration with the Netherlands Innovation Network. We hope that this report will inspire and facilitate greater cooperation and exchange between the two countries, and enable them to leverage their respective strengths and capabilities to create a positive impact on the world.”

Mr. Ashok Chandak, President, of IESA, stated, “This report is a testament to the strong synergies and mutual interests between India and the Netherlands in the semiconductor sector. The report clearly articulates the potential areas of opportunities in the Industry, Academics, Research, Startup ecosystems, Technology Transfers, etc. It will act as a guiding document in fostering deeper and more focused collaborations between the Indian and Dutch semiconductor ecosystems towards growth and Innovation.

The report was unveiled on, the 4th of March 2024, at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the esteemed presence of special invites including Mr. Sushil Pal, JS Meity; Mr. Akash Tripathi, CEO ISM; Mr. Lars Reger, CTO, NXP semiconductors, Representatives of MEITY and Ministry of external affairs and several dignitaries from Industry and Institutes.

India’s electronics and semiconductor industry has seen remarkable growth, especially in semiconductor design and product consumption. Government policies and incentives are driving investments in semiconductor manufacturing. The Indo-Dutch Semiconductor Opportunities Report highlights Dutch industry strengths and India’s growing opportunities, emphasizing collaboration in design, innovation, research, technology transfer, startup incubation, market solutions, and talent development. India aims to produce 85,000 semiconductor professionals in five years. IESA, a key player in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, promotes international collaborations like this, fostering global competitiveness. The report signifies a crucial step towards collaborative success, paving the way for meaningful partnerships benefiting both nations.