CLIRNET Expands Globally, Aims to Connect 1M+ Healthcare Professionals Worldwide

CLIRNET, a digital health-tech platform for healthcare professionals (HCPs), is achieving a significant milestone in its mission to empower HCPs globally. With an unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare quality and promoting clinical experience sharing, CLIRNET is extending its reach to revolutionize healthcare practices on a global scale. The company is expanding to markets such as South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, CIS, and Europe, backed by a 200% annual growth in active users and a 35% increase in daily engagement metrics.

CLIRNET’s Co-Founder, Saurav Kasera, expressed the platform’s mission under the banner of ‘Healthcare beyond Horizon.’ He emphasized the goal of connecting HCPs globally, enabling doctors, nurses, pharmacists, etc., to collaborate, share insights, and access the latest medical advancements in real-time. In the next year, CLIRNET aims to enroll over 1 million HCPs in South/South-East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, CIS, and Europe.

The platform’s collaboration with numerous medical associations and institutions highlights its pivotal role in shaping the global healthcare landscape. Recognized among the top 100 health tech companies in South Asia by the Holon IQ Survey 2022 and featured in Philip Kotler’s Marketing Management edition, CLIRNET stands as a vanguard of health tech innovation. The dynamic team of over 200 members, predominantly women, not only champions technological solutions but also promotes diversity and leadership in the health tech domain.