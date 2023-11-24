Haier India Launches Washer & Dryer ‘Combi’ Series for Ultimate Laundry Convenience

Haier Appliances India (Haier India) has unveiled its Fully Automatic Front Load Washer and Dryer washing machine, featuring industry-first Dual Cyclone technology for enhanced drying efficiency and fabric care. Priced at INR 84,990, this Combi Series is now available at leading retail outlets across India.

Key Highlights:

Haier’s Combi Series offers an all-in-one solution with a 10.5kg washing and 7kg drying capacity.

The washing machine boasts Dual Cyclone technology for improved drying efficiency and fabric care.

The innovative 525 mm Super Drum enhances washing and drying efficiency, setting an industry benchmark.

Smart features include WiFi Control for remote management and monitoring via the HaiSmart App.

Haier’s commitment to customer needs and Inspired Living is reflected in its dedication to innovation.

Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, expressed the brand’s commitment to consumer convenience and innovation. He highlighted the goal of providing intelligent and personalized laundry solutions, simplifying the process and eliminating the need for separate appliances.

India’s First Dual Cyclone Technology: The Combi Series addresses the issue of reduced drying efficiency with regular use by incorporating the innovative Dual Cyclone Technology. This feature ensures clean air, improving drying efficiency and environmental cleanliness with each cycle, resulting in better fabric care.

Intelligent Washing Solution: The washer and dryer range features Direct Motion Motor technology, reducing vibrations and noise to extend the machine’s lifespan. With noise levels not exceeding 53dB, consumers can initiate washing cycles without disruption, even while sleeping or working from home.

Ultra-care for all your clothes: Equipped with ‘Sensor Dry’ and ‘I-Refresh’ functions, the Combi Series ensures a smoother and more efficient laundry experience. The temperature sensor intelligently detects dry/wet clothes, preventing over-drying, while the ‘I-Refresh’ feature removes odors and smoothens wrinkles, ensuring comprehensive care for all fabrics.

Industry-first 525 mm Super Drum with Combi Series: The spacious 525 mm super drum enhances washing and drying efficiency, offering ample room for clothing. The ABT (Anti-Bacterial Technology) ensures cleanliness and hygiene, eliminating bacteria, allergens, and mites. Dual Spray technology and PuriSteam function work together to cleanse thoroughly.

Smart Operations: WiFi Control integration allows users to align laundry routines with their lifestyles. Remote management via the HaiSmart App empowers users to monitor and adjust settings from anywhere, facilitating a seamless and connected experience.

Price and Warranty:

Model: HWD105-B14959S8U1

Capacity: 10.5 Kg/7 Kg

MRP: INR 84,990

Warranty: 5 years comprehensive warranty with a 20-year motor warranty for the Washer & Dryer Combi Series Washing Machine.