CNH Inaugurates Advanced Multi-Vehicle Simulator at India Technology Center

CNH has launched a Multi-Vehicle Simulator (MVS) at its India Technology Center (ITC), marking a significant development in technology for off-highway vehicles in India.

CNH introduced a new Multi-Vehicle Simulator at its India Technology Center.

The simulator will support various functions such as ergonomics, user experience testing, and product validation.

The expansion includes a new 32,000-square-foot floor with three R&D labs.

Highlights from the Inauguration CNH’s Chief Technology Officer, Friedrich Eichler, emphasized the strategic importance of the India Technology Center in CNH’s global operations. He noted, “The expansion and enhancement of our India Technology Center exemplify our commitment to harnessing India’s talent for technological advancements in the agricultural and construction sectors.”

The newly installed simulator is equipped with body tracking sensors, virtual reality headsets, and multiple display screens, among other advanced features. It aims to enhance product development and validation through sophisticated simulations.

Expansion of the India Technology Center CNH also announced an expansion of the ITC, adding a 32,000-square-foot floor equipped with high-tech amenities, including three new R&D labs. This expansion is designed to improve the working environment and increase productivity.

Established in 2021, the ITC has become a key player in CNH’s R&D network, collaborating with its global counterparts to develop technologies that support both the local and international markets.

Ashish Sharma, Vice President and Managing Director of the ITC, stated, “The new simulator enhances our R&D capabilities, allowing us to innovate and meet our customers’ evolving needs more effectively.”

CNH’s Presence in India CNH operates under the Case IH, New Holland, and CASE Construction Equipment brands in India. It boasts a robust network of over 470 dealers and more than 1,000 touchpoints across the country, reflecting its strong market presence.

The company supports its sustainability goals through advanced technological solutions, reducing waste and improving product quality by leveraging virtual testing environments before moving to physical prototypes.