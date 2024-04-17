Sony India Rolls Out Update for Headphones Connect App

Sony India has introduced an update for its Headphones Connect App, now available for iOS users. The update brings enhanced compatibility with INZONE Buds and introduces a new feature designed to assist users, the “Support-Bot”.

Key Highlights:

The latest update, version 10.4.1, is now compatible with INZONE Buds.

A new feature, “Support-Bot”, has been added exclusively for iOS users.

Users are advised to connect with LE Audio-compatible smartphones for optimal functionality.

Update Details

The Headphones Connect App version 10.4.1 notably extends support to INZONE Buds, expanding its usability. This update ensures that users of these specific buds will be able to fully utilize the app’s features for a better audio experience.

The introduction of the “Support-Bot” marks a significant enhancement in customer support within the app. This virtual assistant is programmed to address frequently asked questions efficiently. For instance, if a user experiences issues such as sound cutting out, the Support-Bot can guide them to adjust their Bluetooth connection settings to prioritize stability.

Benefits for Users

This update is designed to make the audio experience more seamless for users of Sony’s INZONE buds. The “Support-Bot” feature simplifies troubleshooting, allowing users to enjoy their audio experience with minimal interruptions.

For additional information on compatible devices and detailed support, users can visit Sony’s official support website.

Closing Thoughts

Sony continues to innovate with updates that aim to enhance user experience and functionality. This latest update to the Headphones Connect App reflects the company’s commitment to providing quality and convenience to its users. For the best experience, ensure your smartphone is LE Audio-compatible and check the latest supported models on the Sony support page.