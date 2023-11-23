Cornea Introduces New Range of Interactive Smart Panels

Cornea has launched its latest range of Smart Panel Displays, marking a significant development in interactive technology. The range includes sizes of 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″, and 98″, with prices set at [94,440/-], [1,06,200/-], [1,41,600/-], [2,00,600/-], and [4,72,000/-] respectively. These interactive panels are designed to enhance educational and professional settings and will be available on Cornea’s website and Amazon.

Key Highlights:

New range includes five sizes: 55″, 65″, 75″, 85″, and 98″.

Prices range from [94,440/-] to [4,72,000/-].

Enhanced with 4mm toughened glass for durability.

Incorporates Zero Bonding Technology for sleek, responsive design.

Features A+ Display Panel for precise, vibrant visuals.

20-point touch support enhances educational and professional interactivity.

Offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for superior image quality.

Encased in a sturdy metallic body for longevity in various settings.

Designed to simplify teaching and improve educational engagement.

Provides accessibility and time-saving advantages for diverse learning needs.

Ankit Garg, Director of Cornea, commented on the launch, saying, “Cornea’s Lite Touch Interactive Display series is dedicated to enhancing the educational landscape. We’ve blended technology with interactive features to create a platform that elevates teaching and learning.”

The Lite Touch series boasts a 4mm toughened glass for safety and quality, suitable for the rigors of active learning environments and business use. Its Zero Bonding Technology integrates the touch sensor and display glass, leading to a durable, sleek, and responsive design. The series also features an A+ Display Panel, ensuring precise and vibrant visuals essential for educational content and professional applications.

With 20-point touch support, the series fosters collaborative and engaging learning environments, enabling multiple users to interact simultaneously. This is especially beneficial for interactive education and teamwork in professional settings. The 4K Ultra HD resolution of the Lite Touch series ensures superior image quality, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

The sturdy metallic body of the series guarantees longevity and adaptability in various settings, including interactive classrooms and boardrooms. The series is specifically designed to simplify teaching, offering enhanced visual presentation capabilities that make complex topics more accessible and engaging for students. Interactive teaching features facilitate dynamic content engagement, while improved collaboration tools enable seamless cooperation between students and educators.

Lastly, these displays make learning more accessible to students with diverse needs and provide time-saving solutions for educators, allowing for efficient management of lessons and resources.