Dell Releases New Monitors Focused on Eye Comfort and Advanced Connectivity

Dell has announced the release of its latest UltraSharp monitors and video conferencing monitors, emphasizing improved eye comfort, enhanced productivity features, and seamless video conferencing integration.

Key Highlights:

Dell introduces the world’s first monitors with a five-star TÜV Rheinland certification for eye comfort.

Features include a 120Hz refresh rate, reduced blue light exposure, and an Ambient Light Sensor.

Monitors provide a variety of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt, USB-C, and RJ45 ports.

Dell’s new monitors are EPEAT Gold, TCO Edge, ENERGYSTAR, and FSC certified, meeting best practices for decarbonization.

The video conferencing monitors are the first to be certified for both Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

Enhanced video conferencing capabilities with a 4MP 2K QHD camera, AI auto framing, HDR, and noise reduction.

The monitors include Dell ExpressSign-in and a mechanical privacy shutter for security.

Available for purchase across multiple retailers with varying prices and release dates.

Dell has expanded its monitor lineup with the introduction of new UltraSharp models and video conferencing monitors. The Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE) and Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D) have been certified by TÜV Rheinland with the highest 5-star rating for eye comfort, a first in the industry.

The monitors include a suite of features aimed at reducing eye strain, such as a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother visuals, ComfortView Plus to lessen harmful blue light exposure, and a built-in Ambient Light Sensor to automatically adjust screen brightness.

Studies indicate these features can significantly decrease eye fatigue, with signs reduced by 7 to 17 percent when monitors adapt to ambient light levels, and an 8 percent reduction in eye fatigue signs after 50 minutes of use when blue light exposure is minimized.

The Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2424HE) and Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2424H) also offer these visual comfort enhancements but in a more compact size.

Connectivity options are extensive, with a single cable Thunderbolt or USB-C that supports up to 90W power delivery, along with RJ45 for network connections. Sustainability is also a focus, with the monitors being EPEAT Gold, TCO Edge, ENERGYSTAR, and FSC certified.

The new video conferencing monitors feature improvements such as an intelligent 4MP 2K QHD camera equipped with AI auto framing and noise reduction. Additionally, these monitors support enhanced security features like Dell ExpressSign-in and a mechanical privacy shutter.

The monitors are available in various sizes and price points, with some models already on the market and others slated for release in late 2023.