Dell Unveils AI-Enhanced PC Lineup in India

Dell Technologies launches a new AI-enabled consumer and gaming PC lineup in India, featuring advanced Intel® Core™ Ultra processors for enhanced computing experiences.

Dell Technologies announced the launch of its latest consumer and gaming portfolio in India, which includes AI-enabled devices like the XPS 14 & 16, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus. These devices, powered by the newest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, mark a significant step forward in enhancing computing experiences for a wide range of users.

Key Highlights:

The lineup features the XPS 14 (9440), XPS 16 (9640), Alienware m16 R2, and the Inspiron 14 Plus (7440), all equipped with the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors and integrated AI.

The new devices are available for purchase across various platforms including Dell.com, Amazon.in, and other retail outlets.

Dell emphasizes the combination of advanced AI capabilities with robust performance and portability across the new models.

Enhanced Performance with AI Integration

Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President and Managing Director, Consumer and Small Business at Dell Technologies, India, expressed the company’s excitement about leading the PC experience revolution with the introduction of AI into personal computing. The launch signifies Dell’s commitment to providing intuitive, efficient, and adaptable computing solutions.

The XPS series now includes new 14-inch and 16-inch models with futuristic designs and AI capabilities, making them more powerful and versatile. The Alienware m16 R2 has been redesigned to prioritize performance, flexibility, and portability, featuring a new Stealth Mode for personalized gameplay. The Inspiron 14 Plus is designed to offer reliable performance and portability, enhanced by AI features and military-grade testing for dependability.

Futuristic Designs and Capabilities

The new XPS models boast OLED InfinityEdge displays with up to 120Hz refresh rates, Eyesafe technology for reduced blue light, and are built with sustainable materials, including recycled aluminum. These features are designed to enhance the user experience for both professionals and creators.

The Alienware m16 R2 caters to gamers with its compact design, efficient airflow, and AI capabilities for balanced performance. The Inspiron 14 Plus offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and 2.2K resolution display, with Dell ComfortView Plus and an AI-enabled webcam for superior video chats.

Pricing and Availability

The XPS 16 (9640) starts at INR 2,99,990.

The XPS 14 (9440) starts at INR 1,99,990.

The Alienware m16 R2 starts at INR 1,49,999.

The Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) starts at INR 105,999.

The new devices are set to be available starting April 25, 2024, for the XPS series, April 9, 2024, for the Alienware m16 R2, and immediately for the Inspiron 14 Plus across various sales channels.