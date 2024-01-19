Delta Marks 20 Years in India with “Innovation on Wheels” Tour

Delta, a company in power and thermal management solutions, marks its 20-year presence in India by launching the “Innovation on Wheels” initiative. This initiative features a technology demonstration truck touring over 50 cities and covering more than 10,000 kilometres across India. The project focuses on showcasing Delta’s diverse range of data center solutions, reflecting the company’s role in technology and connectivity development across the nation.

Key Highlights:

Delta commemorates 20 years in India with the “Innovation on Wheels” initiative.

The tour covers over 50 cities, showcasing Delta’s data center solutions and other products.

The initiative demonstrates Delta’s commitment to sustainable and energy-efficient solutions.

The tour is part of Delta’s broader marketing strategy to strengthen its presence in India.

Mr. Benjamin Lin, President of Delta Electronics India, commented on the significance of this milestone, “Since acquiring ASCOM Energy Systems and its India subsidiary 20 years ago, Delta has been instrumental in transforming industries and empowering businesses across India with energy-efficient products and solutions.”

The anniversary celebrations include unveiling a state-of-the-art technology truck, aimed at bringing Delta’s technology and solutions directly to customers. This truck will showcase Delta’s portfolio, including data center infrastructure solutions, telecom products, electric vehicle chargers, and automation solutions. The tour is designed to offer an interactive experience and highlight Delta’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions.

Mr. Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director of Delta Electronics India, expressed his excitement about the initiative, emphasizing Delta’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions. He remarked, “This mobile showcase underscores our dedication to bringing advanced Data Center Infrastructure solutions directly to our customers.”

The cross-city promotional tour is a strategic component of Delta’s marketing strategy, aimed at enhancing the brand’s presence and reaching new customers. It underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and adaptability in connecting with consumers.

Globally, Delta has achieved significant milestones over five decades, emerging as a leading provider of smart energy-saving products and solutions. The company has played a crucial role in saving over 39.9 billion kWh of electricity for its customers worldwide from 2010 to 2022.

The “Innovation on Wheels” initiative not only celebrates Delta’s 20 years of operations in India but also showcases the company’s dedication to sustainability and energy efficiency. It reflects Delta’s ongoing commitment to eco-friendly practices and integrating sustainability into its products and solutions.

For more information on the tour’s journey and stops, visit Delta’s website or follow Delta Electronics India on social media.