Diwali Gift Guide: Tech Gadgets for Every Enthusiast

With the festive season of Diwali approaching, consumers are turning to tech gadgets as gifts for their friends and family. Here’s a look at some of the latest technology products that could make ideal presents:

The Logitech Pebble 2 Collection is a tech-savvy choice for the festive season, combining style with function in the Pebble Keys 2 K380s keyboard and the Pebble Mouse 2 M350s. Available in three colors, the combo is priced at Rs 5,995, with the keyboard at Rs 4,195 and the mouse at Rs 2,295 when purchased separately.

For mobile gaming enthusiasts, the POCO F5 is a noteworthy contender with its high-resolution triple camera setup and a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor. A vivid 12-bit AMOLED display and quick charging add to its allure, retailing at INR 23,999 on Flipkart.

A premium audio experience awaits with the Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar Plus. Priced at Rs. 1,39,990, it provides 3D sound and features compatibility with smart assistants like Alexa and Siri.

Dyson introduces the Zone Noise Cancelling Headphones, offering up to 50 hours of playback and 11 microphones for optimal noise reduction. These are available in two variants, with prices starting at ₹59,900.00.

The Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet tackles indoor air quality with advanced filtering technology, suited for spaces up to 1000 sq.ft. It is available for INR 68,900.

Finally, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine vacuum cleaner, priced at 62,900, makes for a practical Diwali gift with its sophisticated cleaning technology capable of tackling a variety of household messes.