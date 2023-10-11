OnePlus Releases Range of Offers for Festive Season

With the festive season around the corner, OnePlus has unveiled a variety of offers across its product range. The OnePlus Nord series, particularly the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE3, are spotlighted with exciting deals. Here are the key highlights:

OnePlus introduces offers on Nord 3 5G, Nord CE3 5G, and OnePlus Pad Go.

Special deals available for OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Buds Z2, Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and Nord Buds 2.

Significant discounts and deals on OnePlus TV lineup, notably the Y1, Y1S, and Y1S Edge range.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G: This device features a 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. It also has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor for photography.

Nord 3 Offers:

INR 3000 Instant Bank Discount and INR 2,000 special price coupon discount.

Free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r with the purchase, available while stock lasts.

Bajaj Finance 6-month EMI with zero down payment.

2X RedCoins for purchases on OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G: The Nord CE3 5G comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor and 12GB of RAM.

Nord CE3 Offers:

INR 2000 Instant Bank Discount and INR 2000 special price coupon discount.

Bajaj Finance 6-month EMI with zero down payment for offline purchases.

2X RedCoins for purchases on OnePlus.in.

OnePlus Pad Go: This tablet offers a 2.4K resolution display.

OnePlus Pad Go Offers:

INR 2,000 Instant Bank Discount from 12th October.

OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover for INR 1,399 as a pre-order benefit.

Additional ₹1000 discount for students starting 12th Oct.

Flagship Audio Products: The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 provides an audio experience with noise cancellation and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC offers noise cancellation and sound quality.

Offers:

Discounts ranging from INR 1000 to INR 3000 on various products.

Nord Buds 2: The Nord Buds 2 supports active noise cancellation (ANC) and offers up to 7 hours and 30 minutes of listening time.

Nord Buds 2 Offers:

Up to INR 500 discount for RCC members.

Instant Bank Discount of INR 200 and temporary price discount of INR 500 available on multiple platforms.

OnePlus TVs: The sale offers discounts and deals across the OnePlus TV range.

TV Offers:

Discounts worth INR 2000 and No Cost EMI options available on select models.

OnePlus products are available with various bank offers across different platforms including OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in, offline partner stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.