Goldmedal Electricals Launches Jugnoo LED Downlights with 3-in-1 Color Temperatures

Goldmedal Electricals, a prominent Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company in India, has unveiled the Jugnoo LED Downlight. This innovative lighting solution offers users the flexibility of three different color temperatures, including Warm White, Neutral White, and Cool Daylight. Here are the key highlights of this exciting product:

Key Highlights:

Goldmedal Electricals launches the Jugnoo LED Downlight with 3-in-1 color temperatures.

The downlight is user-friendly, allowing easy switching between color options by toggling the light on and off.

Jugnoo features an aesthetically pleasing design with a transparent acrylic cover to enhance light dispersion and ceiling aesthetics.

The anti-glare diffuser in Jugnoo provides soothing light, making it suitable for various settings, including homes, offices, shops, restaurants, and hotels.

An in-built independent driver ensures electrical protection against high and low voltages.

Additional Features:

Polycarbonate housing with a transparent optical acrylic cover. Equipped with a separate driver for ease of installation and use. Surge protection up to 2.5Kv. Total lumen efficacy: 75lm/W. LED life: 25000 burning hours.

Bishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals, expressed his views on the product, stating, “At Goldmedal, our commitment is to enhance the ambiance of every home, shop, or restaurant. The introduction of Jugnoo LED Downlight is a significant addition to our contemporary lighting range. It seamlessly combines comfort with aesthetic appeal. Its sleek design allows effortless integration into any setting, providing an ideal lighting solution.”

The Jugnoo LED Downlight is available both online and in retail stores at an affordable price of Rs. 310. It also comes with a generous 2-year warranty. Goldmedal Electricals aims to cater to the diverse lighting needs of consumers with this versatile and aesthetically pleasing lighting solution.