Goldmedal Launches New Crystalline LED Flood Light

Goldmedal Electricals has introduced the Crystalline LED Flood Light, a new addition to its range of lighting solutions in India’s Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) sector. The product, available in 30W and 50W options, aims to provide efficient and reliable lighting for a variety of applications, with prices set at Rs. 1,149 and Rs. 1,449 respectively.

Key Highlights:

High brightness with up to 100 lumens per watt, offering up to 50% energy savings.

Available in 30W and 50W versions with an isolated driver and BIS compliance.

Features Fresnel lens design for improved light dispersion and durability.

IP66 rating ensures dust and rain resistance, suitable for outdoor use.

Minimum lifespan of 25,000 hours with a two-year warranty.

Wide voltage range operation (100-300VAC) with overvoltage protection.

Suitable for applications like outdoor flood lighting, façade lighting, and security.

Competitively priced at Rs. 1,149 for 30W and Rs. 1,449 for 50W.

Kishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals, commented on the release, “We are excited to present the Crystalline LED Flood Light, a product designed to cater to the modern needs of consumers. It integrates modern design with efficiency, offering a versatile and energy-efficient lighting solution.”

The Crystalline LED Flood Light combines functionality with design, providing a reliable lighting option that is both energy-efficient and durable. Goldmedal Electricals continues to expand its product line, which includes modular switches, accessories, LED lighting, and more, further establishing its position in the lighting industry.