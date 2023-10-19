Google for India 2023 Unveils AI Innovations and Made-in-India Pixel

In the 9th edition of the annual Google for India event, the tech giant unveiled a slew of innovations tailored for the Indian market. The event held in New Delhi displayed Google’s commitment towards harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enrich the internet experience for millions across the nation.

Key Highlights:

Introduction of Bard, SGE (Search Generative Experience), and other AI-powered tools aimed at revolutionizing the search experience​.

Announcements around financial fraud protection systems to safeguard the digital economy​​.

Launch of Made-in-India Pixel smartphones, bolstering the Make in India initiative​​.

Partnerships with Government bodies and local financial institutions to facilitate digital credit and improve merchant-buyer interactions.

YouTube’s new features to suggest credible news sources and Google Map’s partnership with ONDC to enhance user experience.

AI-Powered Search Revolution

Leveraging the power of generative AI, Google introduced new features in its Search Generative Experience (SGE), offering a more visual, local, and generative AI Search experience. This initiative caters to unlocking new types of questions, making the search engine more intuitive and user-friendly. It includes features like a language toggle to switch between English and Hindi, text-to-speech, and a more visual and easy-to-follow AI-powered overview with images and videos to help users with their queries, especially focusing on local places and things to do in a city​​.

Digital Credit Facilitation

A significant announcement was around the digital credit sphere, aiming to bridge the gap between formal credit accessibility and the population. Google Pay, in partnership with ePayLater and DMI Finance, is set to offer credit lines and sachet loans to merchants, making credit more accessible, especially for Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). These initiatives aim to solve the working capital requirements of merchants and bring ease and convenience to the unorganized sector​.

Make in India Initiative

Google’s Make in India initiative took a substantial leap with the announcement of manufacturing Pixel smartphones in India. This move aligns with the government’s Make in India initiative, aiming to boost domestic manufacturing and create job opportunities in the tech sector.

Google for India 2023 event showcased Google’s relentless effort to tailor its products and services to meet the evolving needs of the Indian market. With a blend of AI innovations, financial fraud protection, and Make in India initiatives, Google continues to build a robust digital ecosystem fostering economic growth and digital literacy.

In this article, the key announcements from the Google for India 2023 event have been covered, emphasizing Google’s efforts to cater to the Indian market through AI innovations, digital credit facilitation, and the Make in India initiative. Various sources have been referenced to provide a well-rounded overview of the event’s highlights.