Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launches in India with Advanced AI Features and Enhanced Performance

Samsung has just unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series in India, including the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. These latest additions to Samsung’s flagship lineup are already creating a buzz with their advanced specifications and innovative features.

Key Highlights:

Galaxy S24 priced at INR 79,999 for 256GB and INR 89,999 for 512GB.

Galaxy S24+ available at INR 99,999 (256GB) and INR 109,999 (512GB).

Galaxy S24 Ultra offered in three variants – 256GB at INR 129,999, 512GB at INR 139,999, and 1TB exclusively on Samsung’s website at INR 159,999.

Pre-booking starts today with availability from January 31, 2024.

Pre-order benefits include a free storage upgrade for S24+ and S24 Ultra, along with other offers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Pricing and Availability in India

The Galaxy S24 series marks a slight increase in pricing compared to the Galaxy S23 series. Samsung is offering these phones with attractive pre-order offers, including a free storage upgrade for the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This means customers paying for the 256GB variant will receive the 512GB model. Other pre-order perks include the Wireless Charger Duo, exchange bonuses, and substantial instant discounts or e-vouchers.

Cutting-Edge Specifications and Features

The Galaxy S24 series boasts significant upgrades over its predecessors. T he standard Galaxy S24 features a 6.20-inch display, an octa-core processor, a 12-megapixel front camera, and a rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The S24+ elevates the experience with a larger 6.70-inch display and a robust 4900mAh battery.

The crown jewel, Galaxy S24 Ultra, comes with a stunning 6.80-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It includes a groundbreaking 200-megapixel primary rear camera, supplemented by a 12-megapixel and a 50-megapixel sensor, promising unparalleled photography capabilities.

Advanced AI Integration

Samsung has integrated advanced AI features in the Galaxy S24 series. The AI-backed Keyboard translates messages in real-time in 13 languages, enhancing communication. The series also includes Note Assist in Samsung Notes for AI-generated summaries and template creation. Transcript Assist and the Google-powered Circle to Search feature further enrich the user experience by offering improved search results and translation capabilities.

Manufactured in India

Adding to the appeal, the Galaxy S24 series will be manufactured in Samsung’s Noida facility, underscoring the company’s commitment to the Indian market. This move not only caters to the domestic demand but also positions India as a key hub for Samsung‘s global supply chain.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra in India is a significant milestone for the tech giant. With advanced specifications, innovative AI features, and attractive pre-order offers, these devices are set to redefine the smartphone experience. Customers can look forward to enhanced performance, top-notch photography, and seamless connectivity, all encapsulated in the stylish and sophisticated design that Samsung is known for. The pre-booking phase and the array of colors available provide further incentives for tech enthusiasts to embrace these new offerings. As the Galaxy S24 series hits the shelves, it is poised to make a substantial impact in the competitive Indian smartphone market.