GOVO Introduces GoSurround 850 Soundbar at Rs. 5,499

GOVO, a recent entrant in the audio technology sector, has unveiled its new product, the GOVO GoSurround 850 Soundbar. Designed to complement the festive season, this product promises immersive sound experiences.

Key Highlights:

The India soundbar market projected to reach US$ 284.1 Million by 2028.

GOVO GoSurround 850 Soundbar delivers immersive audio for celebrations.

Features include 2.1 Channel Soundbar, Subwoofer, 3 Equalizer Modes, and more.

Available at Rs.5,499/- on Flipkart in Platinum Black with a one-year warranty.

The India soundbar market size reached US$ 153.5 Million in 2022. As per IMARC Group, the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023-2028. A soundbar, commonly known as a media bar, is an audio system designed to produce stereo effects.

On the occasion of the GOVO GoSurround 850 Soundbar launch, Mr. Varun Poddar, Founder of GOVO mentioned, “With the world celebrating the festive season, we present the GOVO GoSurround 850 Soundbar, blending innovation and advanced technology. Our goal is to refine the audio experience. With the festivities around, our focus is to offer an unmatched experience. The GoSurround 850 Soundbar’s bass capabilities provide deep and resonant tones, enhancing festive moods.”

GOVO GoSurround 850 Soundbar Features:

2.1 Channel Soundbar: 4 x 2″ speakers, 200 Watt peak output Surround Sound, DSP Enabled.

4 x 2″ speakers, 200 Watt peak output Surround Sound, DSP Enabled. Subwoofer: Deep bass from a 6.25″ wired subwoofer.

Deep bass from a 6.25″ wired subwoofer. 3 Equalizer Modes: Movie, News, Music modes with control panel on the soundbar.

Movie, News, Music modes with control panel on the soundbar. Remote Control: Adjust Bass, treble, and volume.

Adjust Bass, treble, and volume. Multiple Connectivity: HDMI, Aux, USB, OPT, or Bluetooth.

HDMI, Aux, USB, OPT, or Bluetooth. Bluetooth V5.3: Connect mobile devices for a high-quality audio experience.

Connect mobile devices for a high-quality audio experience. LED Display: Monitor the status of your soundbar.

Monitor the status of your soundbar. Finish and Placement: Premium finish with dynamic mounting options (Wall/Shelf).

The product is currently available on Flipkart and comes in the shade of Platinum Black with a one-year warranty.