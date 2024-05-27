Grab Essential Phone Accessories at 40% Off With Zagg and Mophie’s Memorial Day Sale

Save 40% on essential phone accessories with Zagg and Mophie's Memorial Day Sale. Get discounts on chargers, cases, and more. Limited-time offer.

Zagg and Mophie are celebrating Memorial Day with a massive sale, offering a 40% discount on a wide range of essential phone accessories. This sale includes some of the most popular items in their catalog, from portable chargers to protective cases, ensuring that customers can upgrade their tech gear at a fraction of the usual cost.

Top Deals and Highlights

Mophie Powerstation Pro AC Originally priced at $200, the Mophie Powerstation Pro AC is now available for $119.96, marking a significant $80 discount. This portable power station, featuring a 27,000mAh battery, is designed to keep multiple devices charged simultaneously with its 100W AC outlet, a 60W USB-C PD port, and additional USB-C and USB-A slots​​. 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger One of the standout deals is the 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger, reduced from $150 to $89.99. This charger is perfect for Apple users, offering dedicated charging spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Its MagSafe design ensures efficient charging every time​. Wide Range of Accessories The sale extends to other popular items such as screen protectors, iPad keyboards, and various types of chargers. For example, Mophie’s portable chargers and power banks are included, making it easier to stay powered on the go​.

This Memorial Day sale by Zagg and Mophie is notable not only for its generous discounts but also for the breadth of products included. From the latest charging solutions to essential protective gear, this event offers customers a chance to enhance their mobile experience without breaking the bank.

How to Avail the Discounts

To take advantage of these discounts, customers can visit the Zagg website where the sale prices are automatically applied at checkout. Free shipping is available on all orders, making it even more convenient to shop online during this sale period.

This Memorial Day sale by Zagg and Mophie is an excellent chance to stock up on essential phone accessories at a significant discount. Whether you need a new screen protector, a high-capacity power bank, or a versatile wireless charger, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out on these deals, which run until May 31.