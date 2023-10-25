Haier India Introduces Metalustre Refrigerator Series with Steel Finish

Haier Appliances India has released its latest Metalustre series of refrigerators, offering a colorful steel finish.

Haier Appliances India has announced the launch of its Metalustre series of refrigerators, offering a steel finish aimed at enhancing kitchen aesthetics. The refrigerators are manufactured at Haier’s facility in Ranjangaon, Pune.

Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, mentioned, “Haier’s new Metalustre refrigerators aim to elevate the kitchen landscape with their vibrant steel finish. The colorful steel finish symbolizes Haier’s commitment to both functionality and aesthetics. It underscores our focus on understanding the needs and preferences of Indian consumers.”

Aesthetic Finish with Multiple Colors

The refrigerators come with a steel finish available in Green Inox, Storm Inox, and GE Black.

Diverse Capacities for Varied Needs

The range offers Top Mount (240 Litres), Bottom Mount (237 Litres), Big Top Mount (328 Litres), and Big Bottom Mount (325 Litres) models to cater to different households.

Stabilizer-Free Operation

Metalustre refrigerators in the range provide a stabilizer-free operation, safeguarding them against voltage fluctuations. This feature is present in the Top Mount and Big Top Mount models.

Efficient Cooling Features

Turbo Icing, present in the Top Mount and Big Top Mount models, facilitates quick cooling and freezing. The Bottom Mount models feature a 1-Hour icing functionality for swift freezing.

Energy Efficiency

The Big Top Mount and Big Bottom Mount models incorporate Triple Inverter and Dual Fan technology for energy efficiency and consistent cooling. The range also introduces a Twin Energy Saving Mode for reduced power consumption.

Convertible Feature

Refrigerators in the series come with a convertible feature, allowing temperature regulation for each section individually. This feature caters to diverse preservation needs.

Price and Warranty Details

The refrigerators come with a 2-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.

Model Details and Pricing: