Haier India Introduces Metalustre Refrigerator Series with Steel Finish

Haier Appliances India has released its latest Metalustre series of refrigerators, offering a colorful steel finish.
- Refrigerators come with features like turbo icing, convertibility, and energy-saving.
- Models vary in capacities: Top Mount (240 Litres), Bottom Mount (237 Litres), Big Top Mount (328 Litres), and Big Bottom Mount (325 Litres).
- Manufactured in Haier’s facility in Ranjangaon, Pune.
- Available in colors: Green Inox, Storm Inox, and GE Black.
Haier Appliances India has announced the launch of its Metalustre series of refrigerators, offering a steel finish aimed at enhancing kitchen aesthetics. The refrigerators are manufactured at Haier’s facility in Ranjangaon, Pune.
Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, mentioned, “Haier’s new Metalustre refrigerators aim to elevate the kitchen landscape with their vibrant steel finish. The colorful steel finish symbolizes Haier’s commitment to both functionality and aesthetics. It underscores our focus on understanding the needs and preferences of Indian consumers.”
Aesthetic Finish with Multiple Colors
The refrigerators come with a steel finish available in Green Inox, Storm Inox, and GE Black.
Diverse Capacities for Varied Needs
The range offers Top Mount (240 Litres), Bottom Mount (237 Litres), Big Top Mount (328 Litres), and Big Bottom Mount (325 Litres) models to cater to different households.
Stabilizer-Free Operation
Metalustre refrigerators in the range provide a stabilizer-free operation, safeguarding them against voltage fluctuations. This feature is present in the Top Mount and Big Top Mount models.
Efficient Cooling Features
Turbo Icing, present in the Top Mount and Big Top Mount models, facilitates quick cooling and freezing. The Bottom Mount models feature a 1-Hour icing functionality for swift freezing.
Energy Efficiency
The Big Top Mount and Big Bottom Mount models incorporate Triple Inverter and Dual Fan technology for energy efficiency and consistent cooling. The range also introduces a Twin Energy Saving Mode for reduced power consumption.
Convertible Feature
Refrigerators in the series come with a convertible feature, allowing temperature regulation for each section individually. This feature caters to diverse preservation needs.
Price and Warranty Details
The refrigerators come with a 2-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.
Model Details and Pricing:
- TM HRF-2902BGI-P (Green Inox) – INR 35,490
- TM HRF-2902BGB-P (GE Black) – INR 35,490
- BMR HRB-2872BSI-P (Storm Inox) – INR 36,490
- BMR HRB-2872BGB-P (GE Black) – INR 36,490
- BTM HRF-3782BGI-P (Green Inox) – INR 49,990
- BTM HRF-3782BGB-P (GE Black) – INR 49,990
- BBM HRF-3752BSI-P (Storm Inox) – INR 53,990
- BBM HRF-3752BGB-P (GE Black) – INR 53,990
