vivo Unveils Y200 in India: Advanced Camera and Display Features

vivo has expanded its Y-series in India with the Y200, featuring a 64MP OIS Anti-Shake Camera and a 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED Display. The smartphone, notable for its advanced technical specifications and design inspired by natural scenery, marks the brand’s latest addition to its premium segment on 23rd October 2023.

Key Highlights:

64MP OIS Anti-Shake camera equipped with Smart Aura Light technology.

120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED Display, offering enhanced visual quality.

Availability in two colors, inspired by natural landscapes.

Priced at INR 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant with special cashback offers.

Manufactured in vivo’s Greater Noida facility, supporting the Make in India initiative.

The vivo Y200, available in Desert Gold and Jungle Green, carries a price tag of INR 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB model. It is up for purchase on various platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, vivo’s official e-store, and other partner retail outlets. Additionally, buyers can benefit from a cashback of up to INR 2,500 via specific financial partners such as SBI, IndusInd, IDFC First, Yes Bank, among others.

A spokesperson from vivo India emphasized the company’s dedication to offering technological advancements across different price categories with the launch of the Y200. The official stressed the device’s capacity to resonate with the preferences and styles of a younger, tech-forward audience.

The Y200’s design emphasizes both aesthetics and user experience. Its 16.94 cm (6.67-inch) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate promises fluid touch interactions and vivid color representation, reinforced by its HDR10+ certification. The slim 7.69 mm body contributes to an ergonomic in-hand feel.

Reflecting the hues of the Thar Desert and the depths of the Sundarbans, the color variants Desert Gold and Jungle Green have been influenced by these natural landscapes, further enhancing the smartphone’s visual appeal.

In terms of camera technology, the Y200 stands out with its 64MP OIS Anti Shake camera, augmented by vivo’s proprietary Smart Aura Light technology. This feature adapts to low-light conditions, providing a balance between warm and cool tones, thus facilitating high-quality image capture under various lighting scenarios. Users also gain access to diverse portrait styles and modes, encouraging creative photography.

The device promises efficient multitasking, attributed to its 8GB of extended RAM via the Extended RAM 3.0 feature, and runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset. The 4,800 mAh battery supports 44W flash charging, backed by a 24-dimension security feature, ensuring both rapid and safe charging processes.

Operating on FunTouch OS 13, based on the Android 13 platform, the Y200 introduces enhanced personalization, privacy, and control features, designed for a streamlined user interaction experience.

In line with the Make in India initiative, the Y200 is produced at vivo’s manufacturing unit in Greater Noida, employing around 10,000 staff, a step that reinforces the company’s commitment to domestic production.