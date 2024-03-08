Highlighting Women’s Tech Contributions: Stories from Samsung Innovation Campus

In recognition of International Women’s Day, this article spotlights the contributions and achievements of women at the Samsung Innovation Campus in India, a hub for innovation and technological advancement. As part of Samsung’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, the campus focuses on upskilling youth in future tech domains such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming, aligning with India’s vision of a digitally empowered society.

Key Highlights:

Samsung Innovation Campus in India is fostering inclusion and diversity in technology.

Programs focus on AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming to empower the youth.

An all-girls batch in Vishakhapatnam trained 153 students in AI and Big Data.

Success stories of women who are breaking barriers in STEM fields are showcased.

The Samsung Innovation Campus in India, as part of its mission to empower the country’s youth, offers programs in critical tech areas such as AI, IoT, Big Data, and Coding & Programming. The initiative reflects Samsung’s dedication to supporting India’s digital empowerment agenda and emphasizes the critical role of diversity and inclusion in fostering innovation.

The acceleration of technological development, particularly in fields like AI, signals the dawn of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Women engaging in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) fields at the Samsung Innovation Campus exemplify breaking societal norms and leading innovation. An all-girls batch in Vishakhapatnam, comprising 153 students, underscores Samsung’s commitment to diversity, with training provided in both AI and Big Data.

Highlighting individual journeys, Mansi Pandey, a student from the campus, now works as a trainee in a tech firm in Gurgaon. Her aim is to empower young women by sharing her knowledge in machine learning and AI. Shrabani Behera, another remarkable student, aspires to become a data scientist, overcoming gender stereotypes and promoting STEM education among young women in her community. Sneha Verma, inspired by social work icons, focuses on leveraging AI for women’s safety in India, while Sunaina Banu aims to apply her Big Data expertise to address environmental issues.

These stories not only celebrate the achievements of women in technology but also reflect the broader impact of educational initiatives like the Samsung Innovation Campus in fostering a more inclusive and innovative future.