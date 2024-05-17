Highly-Anticipated Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Details and Specs Leaked

Discover the latest leaked details and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, including design changes, hardware upgrades, and expected release date.

As anticipation builds for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, several leaks have surfaced revealing key details and specifications. This article compiles the latest information to give you a comprehensive overview of what to expect from Samsung’s next flagship foldable device.

Design and Build

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to undergo notable design changes. According to leaked renders, the device will feature sharper edges, moving away from the softer corners of its predecessors. This design choice is similar to the recent Samsung S Ultra devices, giving the Z Fold 6 a more aggressive and premium look​​.

One of the most significant changes is the use of titanium for the device’s frame, making it both lighter and more durable. The Z Fold 6 will reportedly be thinner than the Z Fold 5, measuring just 11mm when folded​.

Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will maintain its signature foldable design with a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.2-inch external display. However, the aspect ratio of the cover screen is expected to shift to 20:9, providing a more conventional smartphone feel. The inner display is also said to feature thinner bezels, contributing to a sleeker overall design​.

Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, promising significant performance improvements. The device will come with various storage configurations, with rumors suggesting options up to 16GB of RAM​​.

Despite earlier hopes, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will not include a dedicated S Pen slot, a feature some users have been eagerly awaiting. However, it will support Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI features, enhancing the overall user experience with advanced software capabilities​​.

Camera System

The camera setup is expected to see improvements, particularly with the under-display camera. Reports indicate that while the primary camera sensors may remain similar to the Z Fold 5, enhancements in software and sensor quality are anticipated​. Some sources even suggest a possible upgrade to a 200MP sensor for the primary camera, although this has not been confirmed​​.

Battery and Charging

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely feature a 4,600mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. This is in line with the battery capacity of its predecessor, ensuring adequate power for a full day of use, even with intensive tasks​​.

Release Date and Pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be unveiled at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, likely scheduled for July 10th in Paris. Alongside the Z Fold 6, Samsung is anticipated to announce other devices, including the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 series, and Galaxy Buds 3​.

Pricing for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be similar to the Z Fold 5, with a starting price around $1,799. This places it firmly in the premium segment of the market, reflecting its advanced technology and foldable design​.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is shaping up to be a formidable successor in the foldable smartphone market. With its refined design, powerful hardware, and enhanced camera capabilities, it promises to deliver a premium user experience. Stay tuned for the official launch in July to see if the leaked details live up to the hype.