Honeywell Partners with Acelen Renewables for Eco-friendly Fuel Production

Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) has announced a significant partnership with Acelen Renewables. The collaboration will utilize Honeywell’s Ecofining™ technology to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel at Acelen’s facility in Bahia, Brazil. This initiative aims to achieve a production capacity of 20,000 barrels per day, utilizing a blend of inedible seed and waste oils.

Key Highlights:

Honeywell partners with Acelen Renewables for SAF and renewable diesel production.

The project aims for 20,000 barrels per day using Ecofining™ technology.

Ecofining technology reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80%.

Honeywell’s technology has been used since 2013 for renewable diesel and 2016 for SAF.

This partnership marks Honeywell’s 50th license for its renewable fuels technology.

Honeywell’s Ecofining process, co-developed with Eni SpA, stands as a cost-effective solution for converting waste fats, oils, and greases into renewable diesel and SAF. When blended with conventional jet fuel, SAF can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, potentially by up to 80%, in comparison to traditional fossil fuels. This technology, operational since 2013 for renewable diesel and 2016 for SAF, plays a critical role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions, particularly in the aviation sector.

The demand for renewable fuel technologies like Ecofining has surged over the past two years, aligning with global decarbonization efforts, particularly in aviation. Programs such as the SAF Grand Challenge and the SAF tax credit in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, along with the European Council’s ‘Fit for 55’ initiative, are driving the expansion of SAF production, propelling the aviation industry towards net-zero emissions.

Ken West, president and CEO of Honeywell Energy and Sustainability Solutions, commented on the growth in demand for renewable fuel technology. He stated that the 50th license of Honeywell’s technology underscores its leadership in the renewable fuels sector. Honeywell’s recent solution launches, which include ethanol and e-methanol technologies, have broadened their range of feedstock processing technologies.

Joining an international group of companies, Acelen Renewables licenses Honeywell’s renewable fuels technology alongside other prominent entities like BP, CVR Energy, Diamond Green Diesel, Eni, Repsol, Total Energies, and World Energy. Currently, eight facilities using this technology are operational, and more than 40 are expected to be functional by 2030. These plants’ combined capacity for renewable fuels could exceed 500,000 barrels per day at peak efficiency.

Marcelo Cordaro, COO of Acelen Renewables, highlighted the importance of integrating Honeywell’s Ecofining process in achieving their goal of producing one billion liters of Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Kerosene (SAF) annually from 2026. This production level would position Acelen as one of the world’s leading biofuel producers. Cordaro emphasized their commitment to a sustainable approach in economic, social, and environmental terms, showcasing Brazil’s potential in producing future fuels.

